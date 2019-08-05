Fierro, 40, a Case High School graduate, was apprehended by ICE agents at his home on July 24, 2018. He was transferred to several different detention centers in Wisconsin before ending up in Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee, Ill.
ICE agents “removed” Fierro to Mexico on Friday, Alberico said; the jail confirmed he was transferred out but was not able to confirm to where or why he left the jail.
Linda Boyle, director of the Racine Interfaith Coalition, which first made the news public in a Facebook post on Saturday, said Fierro contacted his family from Mexico, where he is getting settled. He plans to issue a formal letter regarding his current status this week, Boyle said.
“It’s a sad day,” said Boyle, who has acted as a spokeswoman for Fierro’s family since he was detained. “We made every attempt to keep him here ... our hearts hurt.”
Fierro’s family did not receive official notification of his deportation from officials, Boyle said. Instead, she said, Fierro noticed his information had been taken out of ICE’s systems and suspected he would soon face deportation. Fierro then asked another detainee to call his family if he was transferred out of the jail, she said, and that detainee contacted Fierro’s daughter, Lizbeth Fierro.
Fierro’s family could not be reached for comment.
RACINE — Some state legislators are advocating for the release of Racine resident and community leader Ricardo Fierro, who has been detained b…
Support from officials
In the weeks following Fierro’s initial arrest, people from throughout the community rallied to support him.
He was an active member of the Racine Interfaith Coalition and volunteered with the Racine Unified School District’s Middle School Transformation Committee and Diversity and Equity Task Force. He also advised former Mayor John Dickert on immigration issues, was president of the Milwaukee Council 347 of the League of United Latin American Citizens and was the Racine regional director of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin from 2015-16.
Community members and activists hold up signs duringn the press conference and rally for Ricardo Fierro, who was detained by ICE officials.
Racine Mayor Cory Mason, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, RUSD Superintendent Eric Gallien, Racine County Supervisor Fabi Maldonado and state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, vouched for Fierro’s dedication to his family and the greater Racine community. A group of 19 Democratic state legislators also
sent a letter to ICE advocating for Fierro’s release.
U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill., left, and Ricardo Fierro
Fierro is a father of five children and stepfather to two, all of whom are U.S. citizens. He first came to the U.S. with his family in 1995 at age 16 but was deported to Mexico in August 1997, just months before he turned 18. He returned to the U.S. in 1998.
Fierro had no criminal record except for misdemeanor conviction of operating without a valid license for the second time in three years. He pleaded no contest on March 1, 2016 and was ordered to pay $693.72 in court fees, records show.
Linda Boyle comforts Ricardo Fierro's daughter Jannell Fierro at the prayer vigil on Wednesday on Monument Square.
A double rainbow shines over Monument Square as many gather in prayer rallying for Ricardo Fierro, who was detained by ICE last week.
One of Ricardo Fierro's cousins speaks to the crowd at the prayer vigil on Wednesday at Monument Square.
The sun shines through the rain over a crowd of umbrellas and a sign that reads "Release Fierro!" at a prayer vigil on Wednesday at Monument Square. The vigil was held for Ricardo Fierro who was detained by ICE officials last week.
Community members and activists gather in the rain on Monument Square before the prayer vigil.
Ricardo Fierro's mother and cousin, Felicitas Fierro and Maribel Garcia, embrace at the prayer vigil on Wednesday.
A musician leads the crowd in song during the prayer vigil.
A musician leads the crowd in song during the prayer vigil.
kids try and take cover from the rain under a plastic american flag during the prayer vigil.
Linda Boyle points out the double rainbow to the crowd during the prayer vigil.
A double rainbow shines over Monument Square as many gather in prayer rallying for Ricardo Fierro, who was detained by ICE last week.
Jannell Fierro, Ricardo Fierro's daughter prays a rosary during the prayer vigil for her father.
Peter Barca speaks to the crowd in the pouring rain during the prayer vigil.
Jannell Fierro stands with her sister during the prayer vigil for their father Ricardo Fierro.
Ricardo Fierro Jr. holds an American flag during the prayer vigil.
A community member who knows Ricardo Fierro speaks about him during the prayer vigil.
A community member who knows Ricardo Fierro speaks about him during the prayer vigil.
Ricardo Fierro's daughters (left) stand together with community members and activists during the prayer vigil.
Activists listen during the prayer vigil.
A former classmate and friend of Ricardo Fierro speaks about him during the prayer vigil.
Jannell Fierro wipes away a tear during the prayer vigil.
A former classmate and friend of Ricardo Fierro speaks about him during the prayer vigil.
Community members clap during the prayer vigil.
A member of the religious clergy speaks to the crowd during the prayer vigil.
Racine mayor Cory Mason looks on during the prayer vigil.
Lizabeth Fierro, Ricardo Fierro's daughter reads a prayer during the vigil.
A young boy stands on the monument holding an American flag during the prayer vigil.
Racine mayor Cory Mason speaks to the crowd on during the prayer vigil.
A sign reads "Keep families together Stop ICE."
The prayer vigil for Ricardo Fierro on Aug. 1 was attended by over a hundred community members and activists.
The prayer vigil for Ricardo Fierro was attended by over a hundred community members and activists.
Jannell Fierro looks down as she holds an American flag during the prayer vigil.
A member of the religious clergy speaks to the crowd during the prayer vigil.
A woman holds a sign reading "The Treaty of Guadalupe 1848" at the prayer vigil.
A young boy stands on the monument holding an American flag during the prayer vigil.
Lizabeth Fierro, 17, daughter of Ricardo Fierro, speaks to the audience at a news conference at Monument Square in Downtown Racine on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. On July 24, Ricardo Fierro was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers outside his Racine home in Racine and is being held at a detention facility in Dodge County.
Community members, activists and the media gathered at Monument Square Tuesday for a press conference and rally for Ricardo Fierro, who was detained by ICE officials.
Julie Contreras, chair of immigration affairs committee for LULAC, speaks at the press conference on July 31, 2018, at Racine's Monument Square for Ricardo Fierro, who is being detained by ICE officials.
Ricardo Fierro's children (from left) Lizabeth, Janell and Ricardo Fierro Jr. stand together at the press conference on Tuesday.
Lizabeth Fierro, 17, daughter of Ricardo Fierro, speaks to the crowd at the press conference on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, as family members and supporters look on. On July 24, Ricardo Fierro was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers outside his Racine home in Racine and is being held at a detention facility in Dodge County.
Janell Fierro cries as her sister Lizabeth Fierro speaks about their father Ricardo Fierro, who was detained by ICE officials.
A tear streams down Janell Fierro's face as she stands next to her younger brother Ricardo Fierro Jr. at the press conference and rally for their father Ricardo Fierro, who was detained by ICE officials.
(from left) Linda Boyle holds the microphone for siblings Janell and Ricardo Fierro Jr. who stand in front of Julie Contreras at the press conference for Ricardo Fierro who was detained by ICE officials.
Janell Fierro delivers a message for Speaker Paul Ryan at a press conference for her father Ricardo Fierro, who was detained by ICE officials.
Linda Boyle speaks at the press conference.
Ricardo Fierro's lawyer, Kevin Layde, speaks at the news conference on Tuesday. On July 24, Ricardo Fierro was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers outside of his home in Racine and is currently being held at a detention facility in Dodge County.
Ricardo Fierro's oldest, Lizabeth Fierro, stands with a crowd of activists and community members at the press conference and rally on Tuesday.
Members of the clergy clap as speeches are given on behalf of Ricardo Fierro, who was detained by ICE officials.
Community members, activists and the media gathered at Monument Square Tuesday for a press conference and rally for Ricardo Fierro, who was detained by ICE officials.
Community members and activists hold up signs duringn the press conference and rally for Ricardo Fierro, who was detained by ICE officials.
A sign reads "'I was a stranger and you welcomed me' Immigrants make America great."
Flags lay in a pile on the monument at Monument Square where a press conference and rally was held for Racine resident Ricardo Fierro, who has been detained by ICE officials.
Community members, activists and the media gathered at Monument Square Tuesday for a press conference and rally for Ricardo Fierro, who was detained by ICE officials.
NEED NAME
Julie Contreras, chair of immigration affairs committee for LULAC, leads a chant at the press conference and rally for Ricardo Fierro, who was detained by ICE officials.
Bernie Gonzalez, a friend of Ricardo Fierro, speaks about Fierro's character during the press conference.
A priest puts his hand on Janell Fierro's cheek after she speaks to the crowd at a rally and press conference held for her father Ricardo Fierro who was detained by ICE officials.
Activists hold American flags during Tuesday's news conference. The largest flag shown was a combination flag, the U.S. on one side and Mexico on the other.
Richard Glasenapp, a member of the Racine Interfaith Coalition immigration taskforce, holds up a clipboard with a petition people could sign in support of Ricardo Fierro.
Members of the crowd and the Racine Interfaith Coalition signed petitions in support of Ricardo Fierro, who was detained by ICE officials.
Good job ICE! Thanks for doing your job!
He did have a criminal record...this is not correct. He has been deported before for being here illegally. I am not insensitive...we are a nation of immigrants. However, there are legal ways to accomplish citizenship and residency, and there are illegal ways. I have many friends who have become citizens from many different countries...entering legally. We do not need more people in the US who ignore laws and think that they don't apply to them. We need to revise the laws, yes, but we also need to remove the lawbreakers.
Laws are laws thats why we have them. Thank you for your services now help Mexico.
