Local lawyer's license revoked for allegedly taking clients' funds

MADISON — A lawyer once jailed after being held in contempt by a Racine County judge for failing to hand over his client’s funds, has had his license revoked and was ordered pay restitution to former clients.
Michael M. Krill, 65, who has been practicing law out of Milwaukee since 1991, pleaded no contest to 24 counts of misconduct in connection with Krill’s representation of several clients.
On Thursday, the Office of Lawyer Regulation, a Wisconsin Supreme Court agency, ordered that Krill’s law license be suspended for a total of 4½ years, retroactive to Aug. 23, 2017, the date in which his license was temporarily suspended. The OLR called Krill’s behavior “extremely troubling” and said that a “lengthy suspension” was required.
The OLR said that Krill “engaged in delay tactics throughout the proceedings” and failed to cooperate with the OLR’s investigation.
Krill, who has no previous OLR disciplinary record, was also ordered to pay $17,500 in restitution to one client and $5,400 to another, as well as court costs totaling $21,247.90, court documents state.
When Krill’s revocation is up, he will have to go through a license reinstatement process and pay a judgement in the amount of $301,412.41 for the Racine County case.
Jailed for contempt
In October 2014, Krill represented AMSAH LLC, a company that formerly owned a 21-unit apartment building in the 2500 block of Jacato Drive that burned down in January 2013.
Krill represented AMSAH in two Racine County cases which were disputes over insurance entitlement.
In January 2015, $75,000 in settlement funds were deposited into Krill’s trust account. By the end of March of 2015, Krill, without the permission or knowledge of the court or clients, transferred money out of the account.
The same thing happened in November 2016, when $224,412.41 in settlement proceeds were deposited into Krill’s trust account. By Feb. 15, 2017, Krill again disbursed the funds without anyone’s knowledge or permission.
In February 2017, Racine County Circuit Court Judge David Paulson ordered Krill to provide the $301,401.41 and an account of where it went.
Krill did not comply, and was held in contempt of court. He was told if he returned the funds and provided an account by the next court date, he would no longer be held in contempt.
On Sept. 6, 2017, Krill showed up to court without delivering the money and asked for more time, but his request was denied and he was immediately jailed.
Krill allegedly transferred the money from his trust account to banks in the UK and China and “issued thousands of dollars in checks drawn on the trust account payable to himself,” court documents state.
Other allegations
The other 16 counts deal with Krill reportedly taking advantage of other client funds, including with an “advance fee scheme” conducted by another of Krill’s clients.
Krill advised several of his clients of “investment opportunities” in which if they provided money, they would have their money returned, plus a large sum more. Krill would provide the client with a document that appeared legitimate, but was later proven to be fraudulent.
In one case, Krill told a client that if they provided $17,500, they would receive $72,000 within 14 days. The client gave Krill the money, but never was reimbursed or paid the promised amount.
When the OLR asked Krill to provided documentation of the transactions, Krill often only provided a partial response or provided fraudulent documentation.
In 2013, Krill was also involved in a dispute over a condominium that Krill was living in which had a judgement of foreclosure and sale. Krill had one of his clients purchase the condominium, with the understanding that Krill would continue to live there, pay property taxes and the parties would renegotiate ownership at a later date.
The client was never reimbursed and later sued Krill in Milwaukee County Circuit Court for the condo.
