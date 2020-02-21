Local lawyer's license revoked for allegedly taking clients' funds

In October 2014, Krill represented AMSAH LLC, a company that formerly owned a 21-unit apartment building in the 2500 block of Jacato Drive that burned down in January 2013.

Krill represented AMSAH in two Racine County cases which were disputes over insurance entitlement.

In January 2015, $75,000 in settlement funds were deposited into Krill’s trust account. By the end of March of 2015, Krill, without the permission or knowledge of the court or clients, transferred money out of the account.

The same thing happened in November 2016, when $224,412.41 in settlement proceeds were deposited into Krill’s trust account. By Feb. 15, 2017, Krill again disbursed the funds without anyone’s knowledge or permission.

In February 2017, Racine County Circuit Court Judge David Paulson ordered Krill to provide the $301,401.41 and an account of where it went.

Krill did not comply, and was held in contempt of court. He was told if he returned the funds and provided an account by the next court date, he would no longer be held in contempt.

On Sept. 6, 2017, Krill showed up to court without delivering the money and asked for more time, but his request was denied and he was immediately jailed.