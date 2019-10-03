{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man was arrested early Thursday after a loaded gun, heroin, cocaine, MDMA and narcotic pills were allegedly found in his vehicle and on him by police.

At 2:52 a.m., Mount Pleasant Police officers performed a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 20 at Sunnyslope Drive, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Departments news release.

The vehicle's driver was identified as 39-year-old David J. Williams of Racine.

Inside the vehicle, officers reportedly found a loaded 9mm handgun, numerous schedule II narcotic pills and heroin.

Police discovered that Williams was a convicted felon and repeat drug offender. He was transported to the Racine County Jail.

At the jail, a secondary search was conducted on Williams during which substances confirmed to be cocaine and MDMA were reportedly found.

Charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possess with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine, possession with intent to distribute a schedule II narcotic and possession of MDMA — all as a repeat drug offender — have been recommended to the Racine County District Attorney's Office.

As of Thursday, Williams remained in custody.

