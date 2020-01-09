Linda LaRoche, accused of killing Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder, appears in court without a lawyer

RACINE — Linda Sue LaRoche appeared in court on Thursday with an empty seat beside her.
LaRoche, 64, is accused of killing Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder in 1999 and hiding the corpse in Raymond. Johnson-Schroeder was recently identified with a DNA sample and had been known for the last 20 years simply as “Jane Doe.”
LaRoche, who was living in Florida at the time of the arrest, is not eligible for a public defender.
“I have one (an attorney) that I’m hiring, but I haven’t had a chance to hire them yet,” LaRoche told Racine County Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch.
Once LaRoche does get a lawyer, the preliminary hearing will be rescheduled. She is currently being held in the Racine County Jail on $500,000 bond.
A status conference has been scheduled for Jan. 23.
Although she was charged in November, it took more than a month to get LaRoche up to Wisconsin, because she was facing unrelated charges for a drunken driving incident in Florida.
Finding LaRoche
The tip that led to LaRoche’s arrest came from “a concerned citizen” in Cape Coral, Florida, who said that LaRoche had been “telling people that she had killed a woman back when she lived in Illinois,” according to the criminal complaint. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office heard about the tip on Sept. 23.
Johnson-Schroeder had lived with LaRoche for several years starting in 1994 after meeting her at a medical clinic in McHenry, Ill., where LaRoche worked as a registered nurse at the time.
Investigators said that, before her death, Johnson-Schroeder had suffered burns and blunt-force trauma to much of her body, a nose fracture, cuts to the head, abrasions to the forehead, a heavily battered left ear, and showed signs of being both sexually abused and malnourished.
Investigators recently interviewed LaRoche’s ex-husband and several of her children, who all either lived in the home with LaRoche and Johnson-Schroeder or resided nearby. The children told investigators that, between 1994 and 1999, Johnson-Schroeder was taken into the home and was directed to “act as a nanny and housekeeper” in exchange for housing, according to the criminal charges filed against LaRoche, a claim backed up by prior friends of Johnson-Schroeder’s who spoke with The Journal Times.
According to the criminal complaint, LaRoche’s children recalled the following:
- Johnson-Schroeder often had signs of injuries caused by LaRoche;
- She had been forced to sleep in a crawl space under the home;
- LaRoche would be “verbally and emotionally cruel” to Johnson-Schroeder, “at times screaming at her like an animal”; and
- One of the children told investigators that LaRoche once stabbed Johnson-Schroeder’s head with a pitchfork.
LaRoche’s former husband described her as a “force to be reckoned with.” He told investigators that one day in 1999 he came home from work and found Johnson-Schroeder dead on the floor.
“LaRoche told him Peggy had overdosed and she was going to take her away,” according to the criminal complaint. “He recalled LaRoche being gone for approximately 2½ hours and then returned home without Peggy. (LaRoche’s former husband) states that he never saw Peggy again.”
The tale that LaRoche told investigators about Johnson-Schroeder’s death goes like this: LaRoche came home and found Johnson-Schroeder standing on a counter, pouring a bottle of pills down a drain. A few minutes later, Johnson-Schroeder fainted.
LaRoche, who is a registered nurse, “stated she didn’t know what to do and that she thought about calling an ambulance but didn’t,” according to the complaint. She claimed that Johnson-Schroeder’s eyes were still fluttering, and she decided “she couldn’t handle Peggy anymore,” so she took Johnson-Schroeder to her grandmother’s home.
Upon interviewing a surviving relative of Johnson-Schroeder’s, the relative told investigators she had never met LaRoche. Then, investigators said that LaRoche “changed her story and admitted that she was not sure who the person was that she left Peggy with.”
The next day, she changed her story again. This time, she said she drove to Wisconsin, let Johnson-Schroeder out of the car in a rural area and drove away.
“LaRoche asserted that Peggy was not injured at all when she dropped her off and that something must have happened to her after she dropped her off,” investigators reported, “contradicting the information regarding the condition of Peggy’s body at autopsy.”
Confirming the identity
Johnson-Schroeder’s parents and brother are deceased, although she does have a surviving sister who she never met, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said. Johnson-Schroeder’s body is scheduled to be reburied on March 4, on what would have been her 44th birthday, next to her mother, Diane Schroeder, in Belvidere, Illinois.
With Johnson-Schroeder not being listed as a missing person, it could explain why she was not identified over the past 20 years as investigators pored over more than a thousand missing-person cases and Johnson-Schroeder’s DNA was added to a missing persons database.
In October 2013, her body was exhumed for forensic isotope analysis and was reinterred at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Caledonia on July 21, 2015, the 16th anniversary of the day she was found. Johnson-Schroeder’s DNA was used to locate surviving family members and confirm her identity.