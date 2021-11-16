Limo ride leads to violent and bloody altercation, prosecutor charge

CALEDONIA — Two men have been accused of assaulting two people and causing one of them to have a collapsed lung.

Brett M. Spitzer, 51, of the 1500 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of aggravated battery and a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.

Clayton John Steiner, 27, of the 7000 block of Novak Road, Racine, was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, officers were sent to the area of the 10000 block of Northwestern Avenue on a report of four or five drunk men trying to break into a car.

A police sergeant found a black limo parked in front of the Racine County Health Department building. He saw a man, identified as Spitzer, walking around the limo and determined he was visibly drunk with bloodshot eyes. He had blood on his hands, jeans and leather coat. A wallet was found on him that belonged to a different man. A broken beer bottle was found near the limo and was believed to be a weapon used in a fight.

Another man exited the limo, identified as Steiner, and had a significant amount of blood on his sweatshirt and face, but did not give an explanation for the blood. He also had injuries on his hands and his speech was slurred.

A third man exited the limo and said he called the police and was Steiner's boss. Officers later found one of the alleged victims near Joey's Bar, covered in blood, who said he was looking for his brother.

Officers found the man's brother shirtless, covered in blood, with injuries to his face, and was barely conscious. He had a puncture wound to his left arm and was admitted to the hospital for a collapsed lung.

Police interviewed the man with the collapsed lung, and he said that he and his brother went to Somer's House and saw a limo pull into the parking lot. He said Steiner agreed to give him them a ride home. Steiner began driving erratically and hit curbs and they then pulled into an unknown parking lot. Steiner got out of the car, along with the two men, and began arguing. It then turned into a 3-against-2 fight with Steiner, Spitzer and another man fighting the two brothers. He was punched and kicked all over his body, was having trouble breathing, had blood all over him and then passed out. He said he was stabbed between 3 and 7 times.

Both Spitzer and Steiner were given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Both have a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

