Limo ride leads to violent and bloody altercation, prosecutor charge

CALEDONIA — Two men have been accused of assaulting two people and causing one of them to have a collapsed lung.
Brett M. Spitzer, 51, of the 1500 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of aggravated battery and a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.
Clayton John Steiner, 27, of the 7000 block of Novak Road, Racine, was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sunday, officers were sent to the area of the 10000 block of Northwestern Avenue on a report of four or five drunk men trying to break into a car.
A police sergeant found a black limo parked in front of the Racine County Health Department building. He saw a man, identified as Spitzer, walking around the limo and determined he was visibly drunk with bloodshot eyes. He had blood on his hands, jeans and leather coat. A wallet was found on him that belonged to a different man. A broken beer bottle was found near the limo and was believed to be a weapon used in a fight.
Another man exited the limo, identified as Steiner, and had a significant amount of blood on his sweatshirt and face, but did not give an explanation for the blood. He also had injuries on his hands and his speech was slurred.
A third man exited the limo and said he called the police and was Steiner's boss. Officers later found one of the alleged victims near Joey's Bar, covered in blood, who said he was looking for his brother.
Officers found the man's brother shirtless, covered in blood, with injuries to his face, and was barely conscious. He had a puncture wound to his left arm and was admitted to the hospital for a collapsed lung.
Police interviewed the man with the collapsed lung, and he said that he and his brother went to Somer's House and saw a limo pull into the parking lot. He said Steiner agreed to give him them a ride home. Steiner began driving erratically and hit curbs and they then pulled into an unknown parking lot. Steiner got out of the car, along with the two men, and began arguing. It then turned into a 3-against-2 fight with Steiner, Spitzer and another man fighting the two brothers. He was punched and kicked all over his body, was having trouble breathing, had blood all over him and then passed out. He said he was stabbed between 3 and 7 times.
Both Spitzer and Steiner were given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Both have a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Nov. 16
Today's mugshots: Nov. 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Clayton John Steiner
Clayton John Steiner, 7000 block of Novak Road, Racine, aggravated battery (use of a dangerous weapon).
Jeremiah H Thompson
Jeremiah H Thompson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zachery J Vague
Zachery J Vague, 4800 block of Scotts Way, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping.
Katria S Wright
Katria S Wright, 700 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver narcotics.
Bryce M Bowens
Bryce M Bowens, 1800 block of Roe Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Konta L Smith
Konta L Smith, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Robert Lavan Canady
Robert Lavan Canady, 1700 block of Winslow Street, Racine, possession of THC, carrying a concealed knife, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Deonta N Seals
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Deonta N Seals, 4000 block of Maryland Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of cocaine, felony bail jumping.
Brett M Spitzer
Brett M Spitzer, 1500 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, aggravated battery (use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.