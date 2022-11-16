'Like a scene out of The Shining' says victim after a man broke into his home with an ax

RACINE — "Like a scene out of 'The Shining,'" a victim recalled of a man breaking into the house he was in with an ax, according to court documents, referencing the 1980 Stanley Kubrick horror film starring Jack Nicholson.

Adrian C. Johnson, 56, of the 4200 block of 21st Street, Racine, was charged with a felony count of attempt burglary of a building or dwelling and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 8:27 p.m. on Friday, an officer was sent to a residence on 21st Street for a man outside of the residence hitting the window with an ax.

Upon arrival, officers saw a man, identified as Johnson, standing in the front yard with an ax in his right hand. He was detained.

Officers spoke to the owner of the residence, who said he, his daughter who is under the age of 7 and his roommate were inside the residence during the incident. He said Johnson was yelling at his wife around 9:30 a.m. and a verbal altercation ensued before Johnson left.

At 8:19 p.m., Johnson came back demanding to know where his wife was. He accused the man of "(expletive) his wife," and was yelling at the door. Johnson then armed himself with an ax and started striking the door with it. He was yelling "I'm going to get my 9mm," "I'm going to come back and kill all of you" and "I'll kill you with my bare hands" as he was striking the door.

Once the door was broken, Johnson reached his hand through and unlocked the door.

The homeowner grabbed his pellet gun and shot a warning shot at the door, but Johnson continued to come in. He shot Johnson in the arm and felt as though he, his daughter and his roommate were in danger.

The roommate said it was "like a scene out of 'The Shining.'"

Johnson was given a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Nov. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.