Life-threatening single-car crash reported Friday afternoon in Wind Point

WIND POINT — One person suffered life-threatening injuries following a car vs. tree crash Friday afternoon in Wind Point.

The Caledonia Fire Department responded to the crash at 3:20 p.m. The crash was reported at the intersection of Lighthouse Drive and Three Mile Road.

According to the CFD, good Samaritans had already begun treating the victim's injuries, although the victim was trapped in their vehicle. First responders said it took 15 minutes to extract them from the vehicle with the Jaws-of-Life.

Flight for Life was requested, but was unable to respond due to bad weather.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The condition of the victim was not reported other than to say the original injuries were life-threatening.

