Life, no parole for Racine man convicted of murder

RACINE — Lapiate Boone, 41, was sentenced Friday to prison for life without the possibility of parole for first-degree intentional homicide of Gene Smith on May 30, 2019.
For the additional charge of domestic battery on a person with a protection order, he was further sentenced to 4 years in prison, to run concurrent to the homicide sentence, for the knife attack on his former partner.
The additional charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and mayhem were dismissed as part of a negotiated settlement with the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.
Boone accepted the settlement in order to spare his children the pain of testifying in open court.
Judge Wynne Laufenberg sentenced the defendant in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday.
She outlined the brutal nature of the crime — including the fact that Boone attempted to kill the mother of his two children in front of them, injuring his daughter as she tried to intervene.
In sentencing the defendant to live in prison without the possibility of parole, she said: “You are a dangerous man, and you are a danger to society.”
Case history
Assistant District Attorney Jessica Lynott outlined the facts of the case in court, including Boone's history of domestic violence.
Boone and the female victim were never married, but they did live together in a committed relationship for many years, raising their two children together, Lynott said.
However, the female victim moved out in September 2018 and sought a restraining order that was effective for 12 months on allegations of domestic abuse.
According to court records, the woman said she was leaving a friend’s house when Boone got into the passenger seat of her car, pulled a knife on her, and said “I’m going to kill you.” She said Boone also struck her.
On May 29, 2019, the woman visited her two children, who were then living with Boone.
An altercation occurred during the visit, and Boone allegedly stabbed the woman in the leg with a large kitchen knife.
She was treated at the hospital. Believing Boone was gone, she later returned to the home with her children and Smith to get some items for the children who were leaving to stay with her.
However, according to Lynott, Boone was not absent from the home. In fact, he was hiding in a downstairs closet.
When the children went upstairs to collect their belongings, the defendant left the closet and began striking Smith with the handle to a portable jack as the two children watched from the top of the stairs.
The female victim and Smith worked together to try and get Boone out of the house through the back door.
However, as they passed the kitchen, Boone grabbed a knife and attacked them.
Boone’s 16-year-old daughter called 911. Lynott said in the recording of that call, the teen called out, “Daddy, stop!” and “Daddy, don’t!”
Smith and the female victim finally succeeded in getting Boone out of the back door, but collapsed as a result of their wounds.
According to Lynott, Boone stood over both of them and continued to stab them with the kitchen knife before finally leaving.
Smith is quoted as saying, “I’m done.” He stumbled back through the house, calling 911; the call recorded his last words, identifying Boone as the man who stabbed him, Lynott said.
The two children followed the directions of 911 operators and collected towels to apply pressure to the wounds of the two victims.
Smith died in a hospital emergency room from injuries he suffered during the attack.
The woman was severely injured and was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. While her life was saved, she has lasting health issues as a result of the attack, Lynott said.
Domestic violence epidemic
Allowed to speak on his own behalf, Boone apologized to the Smith family and his own family.
“I’m sorry that his happened,” he said. “I regret it every day.”
Judge Laufenberg cited statistics on domestic violence.
She noted that one in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.
“That is a staggering statistic, yet it is 33% of the women in this country,” she said. “I see a lot of women in my courtroom today, and I wonder.”
She continued:
- One in four women and one in seven men have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.
- 19% of domestic violence cases involves a weapon.
- 1 in 15 children are exposed to intimate partner violence each year and 90% of those children are eyewitnesses to this violence.
- A study of intimate partner homicides found that 20% of victims were not intimate partners themselves – like Gene Smith -- but family members, friends, neighbors, persons who intervened, law enforcement responders, or bystanders.
- 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. In one year, this equates to 10 million women and men.
Laufenberg cited one more statistic.
According to End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin, which publishes an annual report on domestic homicides, in 2019 there were 52 domestic homicides.
Of those 52 domestic homicides, 21 were cases where the victim was the intimate partner of the perpetrator. In 31 of those 52 cases, the victim was, like Gene Smith not an intimate partner of the perpetrator.
Laufenberg called domestic violence a community problem — not just a problem for the criminal justice system.
“It’s a problem that we as family members and friends have to work on,” she said. “We have to confront the perpetrator within our family and within our friend groups.
“We have to support, we have to intervene, as family and friends of the victim.”
She said the death of Gene Smith and attacks on the woman that occurred on May 29-30, 2019 should not have occurred.