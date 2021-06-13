Life, no parole for Racine man convicted of murder

Boone and the female victim were never married, but they did live together in a committed relationship for many years, raising their two children together, Lynott said.

However, the female victim moved out in September 2018 and sought a restraining order that was effective for 12 months on allegations of domestic abuse.

According to court records, the woman said she was leaving a friend’s house when Boone got into the passenger seat of her car, pulled a knife on her, and said “I’m going to kill you.” She said Boone also struck her.

On May 29, 2019, the woman visited her two children, who were then living with Boone.

An altercation occurred during the visit, and Boone allegedly stabbed the woman in the leg with a large kitchen knife.

She was treated at the hospital. Believing Boone was gone, she later returned to the home with her children and Smith to get some items for the children who were leaving to stay with her.

However, according to Lynott, Boone was not absent from the home. In fact, he was hiding in a downstairs closet.