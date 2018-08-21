KENOSHA — A Kenosha man, found guilty in the homicide of 17-year-old Olivia Mackay — whose body was dumped in a Mount Pleasant ditch last year — was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
In June, a Kenosha County jury found Daniel J. Tate, 20, guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse and taking and driving a vehicle without consent.
Tate is one of two men charged in connection to Mackay’s death. On July 30, Jamari Cook, 18, of Kenosha pleaded guilty to two felony counts of hiding a corpse and taking and driving a vehicle without consent, as a party to a crime.
Cook’s sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 17 at the Kenosha County Courthouse, 912 56th St., Kenosha.
Teen strangled in Kenosha
According to Cook’s criminal complaint, Cook told police that on July 23, 2017, Tate arranged for Mackay to pick him up at a house.
Cook said the three were on the beach near the Pennoyer Park bandshell on Kenosha’s north side, when he saw Mackay and Tate hugging and decided to give them space.
After getting about 5 or 10 feet away, Cook said he saw Tate behind Mackay, choking her. He also said Tate held Mackay’s face down in the water.
Cook said Tate took an item similar to an apron he found on the beach and wrapped it around Mackay’s neck. Tate then allegedly dragged Mackay’s body back to her car, where Tate asked Cook for help lifting her into the trunk of her car.
The two drove to Mount Pleasant, where they stopped and Tate pulled two garbage bags out of his red backpack and allegedly put one of the garbage bags around Mackay’s feet and one around her head.
They then carried Mackay’s body to an area with weeds and bushes and laid her on her back under the bushes, where they thought no one would find her.
Mackay’s body was found on July 25, 2017, in the 11000 block of Louis Sorenson Road, south of Highway 20. Police reported that when her body was discovered, there appeared to be a large amount of sand on her upper torso and caught within her tank top.
An autopsy conducted on July 25, found Mackay’s cause of death to be strangulation.
Different accounts
Tate’s criminal complaint reads differently than Cook’s. Tate first denied contact altogether with Mackay, but eventually admitted to meeting up with Mackay. Tate allegedly said a third party, whom he specifically named, approached Mackay and began to strangle her for no apparent reason.
Police later made contact with that person and were able to confirm he could not have been present at that time.
Tate then reportedly changed his story again and said a “mysterious” person whom he had never met before choked Mackay, but that she got back into her own vehicle with the person and they drove away in her car. Tate said he was never in Mackay’s car after that.
However, police said a couple of days after Mackay went missing, Tate and Cook were seen on video operating Mackay’s car at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, where they were reportedly visiting someone at the hospital.
That’s one guy you’d like to see with a date set for the gallows.
Since we don't have the death penalty, this will have to do.
I am in total agreement!
A true POS.
