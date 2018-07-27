RACINE — Thunderous applause rang out Friday afternoon in a Racine County courtroom, as the Milwaukee man convicted of the 2017 execution-style murder of Audrey “Tutu” Scott was sentenced to life in prison.
Police say Sammie Miller, 29, of Milwaukee, killed Scott in the early morning hours of July 4. The shooting allegedly occurred the morning after Miller spotted Scott dancing in a Downtown Milwaukee tavern. That was the last time Scott was seen alive.
She was later found dead in a wooded area in Yorkville.
Many of Scott’s family members and friends sat faithfully through Miller’s trial in May, in which Miller was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon as a party to a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The same family members and friends, as well as a few more attendees, watched Friday, some with tears in their eyes, as Miller was sentenced to life in prison without parole for homicide, plus an additional five years for using a dangerous weapon.
Miller was also sentenced to 10 years in prison, split between five years’ incarceration and five years extended supervision, for the possession of a firearm charge. The sentences will run concurrently.
Family in mourning
One of the day’s most explosive moments occurred when Scott’s aunt, Johnette Werchowski, addressed Miller directly during a statement to the court.
“You called my house every (expletive) day, asking me was Tutu OK, when you know (expletive) well you killed my (expletive) niece.” Werchowski said. “May you rot in hell.”
As Werchowski’s speech became more heated, she was ordered out of the courtroom by Racine County Circuit Court Judge Faye Flancher, but not before slinging a slew of insults and threats at Miller.
Next to testify was Scott’s mother, Carrie Scott-Haney, who apologized for her sister’s outburst.
“He has taken so much from our family,” Scott-Haney said. “I’m so hurt and sad, and I miss my daughter and I’m angry. I don’t want him to walk the same soil we walk ever again.”
Isaiah McVey, Scott’s brother, also spoke, saying he sees the hurt in Scott’s daughters regarding the loss of their mother. “It’s hard for them. I see the emotion in their faces, they got questions and they don’t know who to ask,” McVey said. “I just don’t feel like he should ever see the light of day.”
Life vs. life with parole possibility
The homicide conviction comes with a life sentence, but Flancher had to consider whether to allow the possibility of parole, otherwise known as extended supervision in the future.
Prosecuting attorney Michael J. Lonski agreed with the family’s sentiment, asking for Miller to impose a life sentence without the possibility of extended supervision.
Lonski cited the fact that Miller was out on extended supervision for another homicide at the time of Scott’s murder. The homicide stemmed from a robbery attempt that ended with Miller shooting a man multiple times and killing him.
For that murder, Miller was sentenced to eight years’ incarceration and eight years extended supervision. He was released in May of 2016.
“And in July 2017, he’s killing again,” Lonski said. “We talk about protecting the community. We know that he has to be locked up to have that happen.”
Miller’s attorney, Russell Jones, asked the court to consider life with the eligibility of extended supervision after 20 years. Jones pointed to Miller’s work history, stating that he “had his ducks in a row” and was working toward receiving a barber’s license at Milwaukee Area Technical College.
“You have a choice to say what can we do in 20-, 30-plus years,” Jones said. “I think at that point in time, you likely have a very different individual who will have 20 years of institutional control, 20 years of programming, 20 years of therapy, and 20 years of cognitive reasoning.”
When asked if he had anything to say, Miller turned around in his chair and addressed Scott’s family. “I am sorry for y’all’s loss,” Miller said. “I know you got your own opinion about me and this situation, but I didn’t do this (expletive).”
Miller ended by saying “This is not the end of this” and “the truth will come out.”
Life without parole
Flancher read from the PSI report, which said: “This writer believes Mr. Miller is in need of a significantly lengthy period of incarceration to protect the public and to not depreciate the seriousness of the offense.”
To that, she added: “On that, I couldn’t agree more.”
Flancher considered conduct reports while Miller was in prison, previous gang affiliation, contact with people who use drugs, spotty work record, previous homicide charge and various other factors before sentencing Miller to a life without extended supervision.
“Good luck to you, Mr. Miller,” Flancher said.
Shooting near Apple Holler
Detectives were reportedly led to Scott’s body by a male friend of Miller’s who claimed he was with Miller the night of the homicide.
According to the criminal complaint, the friend told investigators that Miller had arrived at his home at about 4 a.m. on the day of the shooting in a white GMC Yukon that Miller had reportedly borrowed from a relative who he had been living with. When he pulled up, the friend reportedly saw Scott in the passenger seat. She was badly beaten, the complaint states.
The friend told law enforcement that Miller got onto Interstate 94 heading south, eventually pulling over at a secluded location near Apple Holler, 5006 S Sylvania Ave.
Miller then parked the car and took Scott into the woods. That’s when the friend heard a gunshot, the complaint states.
The friend reportedly asked Miller why he “did it” and Miller allegedly said that he “did not want to go back to prison.”
That same friend later led detectives to the spot where Scott was found, the complaint states. That’s where detectives reportedly found Scott’s skeletal remains, inside the white No. 12 Green Bay Packers jersey she was wearing when she was last seen.
“I’m so hurt and sad, and I miss my daughter and I’m angry. I don’t want him to walk the same soil we walk ever again.” Carrie Scott-Haney, Audrey Scott’s mother
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
This rotten piece of flesh don't care what he did.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.