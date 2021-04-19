Len Bias laws, criminal charging decisions in Wisconsin, and the blurred line between dealer & user

RACINE — The majority of Americans, 67% according to one Pew Research Center poll, prefer rehabilitation to prosecution for drug users.
However, the distinction between addict and dealer is oftentimes murky — as was evidenced on Friday as the Racine County Circuit Court had to decide how to treat an addict who both desired rehabilitation but who had also turned to dealing drugs.
A year ago, Gabriel Bernal, 33, was facing a potential seven decades in prison after investigators claimed drugs he sold in the community led to two overdoses. One person lived and one person, Joseph Barnes, did not.
In his sentencing Friday, Bernal was given two additional years to the six years he was already serving for drug crimes.
He was originally charged under laws that hold dealers responsible for the deaths of people who overdose on drugs they provided. However, in the decades after the passage of those laws, it has become evident they were problematic, in part because the prison population exploded without a dint in the problem of drug trafficking.
Further, as the issue with opioids expanded, there came a time when there was little space between dealer and user, as was the case with Bernal.
Assistant District Attorney Barry Braatz argued that Bernal’s willingness to distribute heroin in the community made him dangerous.
“Any time heroin is put into the hands of an addict, it’s as if someone is placing a gun in their hands, and telling them to put it up to their head and shoot,” Braatz said.
The defendant was represented in court by Christy Hall, who argued the defendant was an addict himself.
“The state made the point that heroin is like putting a gun to your head,” Hall said. “Gabe, by his own admission, did that every day, all day.”
Len Bias laws
Bernal did not personally know either of the two people who overdosed.
They purchased the drugs from a someone else who allegedly got his supply from the defendant, according to court testimony. It was later dropped, but Bernal had been charged with first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of drugs, a class C felony that carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.
How could Bernal face so much time in prison when he never met the people who overdosed?
At the time of Bernal’s arrest, Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson said that her office would be more aggressively prosecuting dealers accused of providing drugs to someone who fatally overdosed. As such, Bernal was charged under Wisconsin’s Len Bias laws, which hold dealers accountable for drug overdose deaths.
These laws — in place in about 20 states — get their colloquial name from Len Bias, a University of Maryland basketball player picked second overall in the NBA draft by the Boston Celtics in June 1986.
Two days after the draft, Bias died of a cocaine overdose. The person who allegedly provided cocaine to Bias that day, Brian Tribble, was acquitted of all charges related to the death of Len Bias. However, he later served prison time for an unrelated drug conviction. The high-profile nature of the death spurred Congress to pass the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1986, which permitted life sentences for anyone found to have provided drugs that caused another individual’s death.
That bill also raised the stakes in the “War on Drugs” by reinforcing mandatory minimum sentences for drug-related offenses.
Troublesome legislation
However, 35 years after the passage of the Anti-Drug Abuse Act, the bill has proven to be problematic on two primary fronts.
The first was that it swelled the prison system while failing to reduce the prevalence of drugs on U.S. streets.
People were being sent to prison for long sentences, despite getting caught with small amounts of drugs. Simultaneously, drugs continued being trafficked in the U.S. went on as before.
Secondly, as was seen in the Bernal case, especially during the opioid crisis, the line between dealer and user is often nonexistent. In many cases, addicts are dealing to feed their habits.
According to testimony, Bernal would buy his drugs from a fellow user, the user would buy from Bernal, they shared, and they sold drugs to feed their habit.
Judge Maureen Martinez, who sentenced Bernal, said, “It’s a cycle I’m well aware of.”
As Slate reported in a 2018 article — “The Opioid Crisis Is Blurring the Legal Lines Between Victim and Perpetrator” — states have cracked down on those they perceive to be distributing the heroin and fentanyl that has led to so many fatal overdoses: 64,000 in the year the article was written.
According to a 2017 Drug Policy Alliance report, Wisconsin charged more drug dealers with homicide than any other state without adjusting for population from 2011-2016: Wisconsin charged 882, Illinois 486, Minnesota 433 and Ohio 577.
The Slate report focused the case of Gwendolyn Prebish, a Pennsylvania woman who sold fentanyl to a fellow user who fatally overdosed.
“I feel Gwen’s being prosecuted because she survived … because she used the same thing she gave him,” Lisa Prebish, Gwendolyn’s mother, told Slate.
The article noted “social services and treatment remain in short supply while resources for arrests, prosecution and incarceration are plentiful.” In July 2019, Gwendolyn Prebish was given a prison sentence of 6-15 years after being found guilty by a jury.
During Bernal’s sentencing hearing on Friday, Judge Martinez noted that Bernal’s family indicated he simply did not get the treatment he needed while previously incarcerated.
Bernal says he is now drug-free. Martinez advised him to take advantage of Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous while imprisoned.