Len Bias laws, criminal charging decisions in Wisconsin, and the blurred line between dealer & user

However, 35 years after the passage of the Anti-Drug Abuse Act, the bill has proven to be problematic on two primary fronts.

The first was that it swelled the prison system while failing to reduce the prevalence of drugs on U.S. streets.

People were being sent to prison for long sentences, despite getting caught with small amounts of drugs. Simultaneously, drugs continued being trafficked in the U.S. went on as before.

Secondly, as was seen in the Bernal case, especially during the opioid crisis, the line between dealer and user is often nonexistent. In many cases, addicts are dealing to feed their habits.

According to testimony, Bernal would buy his drugs from a fellow user, the user would buy from Bernal, they shared, and they sold drugs to feed their habit.

Judge Maureen Martinez, who sentenced Bernal, said, “It’s a cycle I’m well aware of.”

As Slate reported in a 2018 article — “The Opioid Crisis Is Blurring the Legal Lines Between Victim and Perpetrator” — states have cracked down on those they perceive to be distributing the heroin and fentanyl that has led to so many fatal overdoses: 64,000 in the year the article was written.