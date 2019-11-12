Legislator wants to deter suspended drivers, like one who caused I-94 pileup last week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“What we have now is countless drivers on Wisconsin roads who have either never been issued a license or had their license taken away for good cause,” Sanfelippo stated in a news release.

“If someone has never shown that they know how to drive or, worse, have demonstrated that they should not be allowed to drive, we need to be making sure that we’re doing everything we can to keep these individuals off of the road because they are a danger to everyone around them. Right now, we are simply doing nothing.”

Try, try again

Sanfelippo, who was first elected to the Assembly in 2012, previously authored legislation with the same goals during the previous session, and in 2015 and stated that he planned to reintroduce it to “put some teeth” behind the state’s laws regarding unlicensed and uninsured drivers.

“It’s getting worse,” Sanfelippo said. “Milwaukee has a horrendous problem.”

“Earlier this year, a Milwaukee Department of Public Works employee, Bryan Rodriguez, died after a car struck him while he was filling potholes. The driver, who fled the scene, despite also never having possessed a valid driver license, had previously been cited a staggering 31 times for driving without a license,” Sanfelippo stated in a news release.