'Left in the dark': West family still waiting for answers 39 days later

"Ty'Rese was not the kind to confront. He would just run. That's why the body camera is important because if they are saying he brandished a gun, then just release the video."

Backlash

Monique West, Ty'Rese West's mother, said she has heard people say "If you don't run, you won't get shot" more than once. "That just shows you how prejudiced people are. Anybody is going to run if they are scared of the police. Look at what happened," she said.