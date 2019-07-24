'Left in the dark': West family still waiting for answers 39 days later

RACINE — The walls of the West family home are lined with photos of family members and friends, old and young. On tables sit still more photos and awards earned by the West children for honor roll, basketball camps and other achievements.
The front room table is neatly lined with a large assortment of greeting cards, likely condolences sent from friends, family and acquaintances.
It is obvious that family is important to the Wests.
But something else is present in the home. A noticeable solemnity, a loved one missing, something amiss and a general uneasiness.
The death of 18-year-old Ty’Rese West — who was fatally shot by Mount Pleasant Sgt. Eric Giese in the early-morning hours of June 15 — has left the West family mourning, grieving, angry and desperately seeking answers regarding what happened that night.
Thirty-nine days after Ty’Rese’s death, the West family still has no answers. In the case of Donte Shannon, who was shot and killed by two Racine Police officers on Jan. 17, 2018, the case was handed over to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office 37 days after the shooting.
Sixty-two days after the Shannon shooting, Racine District Attorney Tricia Hanson announced that her office would not press charges against the Racine Police Department.
And so the West family continues to wait and seek answers to their questions:
What happened in the early morning hours of June 15?
What is taking so long for Racine Police to provide information to the family?
What “less lethal” methods were used before Ty’Rese was fatally shot?
Why didn’t the officer call for backup?
What is going to happen to the officer?
Why did it take so long for police to contact the family after Ty’Rese’s death?
Why were what appear to be bullet holes found in Ty’Rese’s head when they got his body back?
Was there body cam footage of the incident and what does it show?
Lingering doubts, unanswered questions
At about 1:35 a.m. on June 15, West was riding his bike in the 2500 block of Racine Street when Mount Pleasant Police tried stopping him because he did not have a bicycle headlight. Racine Police also said a string of thefts had been committed in the area by people on bicycles.
Initial police reports state that Ty’Rese ran when Officer Giese tried making contact with him. The officer claims that he was armed, but Racine Police did not say whether Ty’Rese shot at officers.
Racine Police Deputy Chief Todd Schulz said on June 17 that Ty’Rese was “uncooperative” and ignored commands. “Less-lethal attempts” were used, but “lethal force was used to address the threat of the uncooperative individual,” Schulz said in a release.
The West family wants proof of the narrative provided by Racine and Mount Pleasant police departments and the state Department of Justice.
“Ty’Rese was not the kind to confront. He would just run,” said Barbara West, Ty’Rese’s grandmother. “That’s why the body camera is important because if they are saying he brandished a gun, then just release the video.”
The Mount Pleasant Police Department and Racine Police Department have not confirmed whether body-cam footage exists of the time when Ty’Rese was shot.
Open-records requests asking to view Ty’Rese’s autopsy report; Giese’s disciplinary record, award and current status with the department; Mount Pleasant Police body cam check-out logs and audio and visual items and police reports from June 15 were all denied by the Mount Pleasant and Racine police departments and DOJ because, the departments said, their release could compromise the ongoing investigation.
“Ty’Rese was scared of the police. He is not going to pull no gun on police or a police officer. All Tyrese is going to do is run,” said Monique West, Ty’Rese’s mother.
Ty’Rese had a run-in with Racine Police on Aug. 10, 2018 in the 1500 block of Marquette Street when officers saw juveniles out after curfew. An officer drew his gun due to it being a high crime area, according to the criminal complaint.
Ty’Rese tried to run, but was ordered to stop and show his hands, which police say he did. They also said he started backing away. Police said Ty’Rese was unarmed, and so the officer holstered his firearm.
According to the complaint, Ty’Rese ignored commands and pulled away, so he was brought to the ground. Police say Ty’Rese resisted, but kept trying to get up, so he received “three strong side knee strikes” to his stomach and “two strong side strikes” to his ribs, which were aimed at his stomach but missed due to Ty’Rese’s “active resistance,” the complaint said.
Ty’Rese was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, a case that was closed after his death.
“I remember Ty’Rese calling me crying that night,” Monique said.
Two shots to the head
Monique said she was informed of her son’s death at 5:30 p.m. on July 15, nearly 16 hours after he died. Barbara said Ty’Rese’s body was already at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office when they found out.
“We don’t understand why we weren’t informed. So many hours had passed,” Barbara said. “There is no explanation for that.”
Three days later, when Ty’Rese’s body was released to the family, Monique said she could not bring herself to see him. Instead, Jillian Rodriguez, Ty’Rese’s cousin who is like a sister to Monique, and Ty’Rese’s brother Cameron West viewed his body.
The two were shocked to discover what looked like two bullet holes in Ty’Rese’s head. On July 10, Monique released the posthumous photos of Ty’Rese of what appear to be two visible bullet holes to his head. The images quickly went viral online. To view the posthumous photo of Ty’Rese, go to torylowe.com.
“They all need to see this,” Monique said. “If you have already shot him in his back, you shot him in the shoulder, you shot him in the leg, what was your point?” Monique said. “What was your reason to shoot him in the head? If he had a gun, why didn’t you call for backup?”
“Not even an expression of condolences from Mount Pleasant or Racine (police). To be left in the dark, it just makes us believe that this is a cover-up,” Barbara said. “At this point, we don’t know anything.”
Still seeking answers
The West family said that while many have supported them seeking answers in Ty’Rese’s death, others have made negative comments. Rodriguez said that during one of their demonstrations, a woman told the group to “just give it up” with a scowl on her face.
“I said keep walking, don’t respond, don’t stop,” Rodriquez said.
One of the most difficult things for the family to deal with is comments saying that Ty’Rese deserved what happened to him without any evidence having been provided to the public.
Monique said she has heard “if you don’t run, you won’t get shot” on more than one occasion. “That just shows you how prejudiced people are. Anybody is going to run if they are scared of the police. Look at what happened,” Monique said.
“You just don’t know what they (police) are capable of doing,” Rodriquez said. “It is always their word against yours.”
‘A people person’
Ty’Rese enjoyed sports and was involved in football for years, even earning a spot on the Park High School varsity football team as a freshman. He also enjoyed basketball and played on an Amateur Athletic Union team.
Monique said her son loved music, rap in particular, and had earned a black achievement award, a black history award and was on honor roll in middle school. He was a senior at Horlick High School at the time of his death.
“He was a people person, everybody loved him,” Monique said. “Very family-oriented.”
