RACINE — In the moments leading up to district attorney’s meeting with the family of Ty’ Rese West, Racine Mayor Cory Mason released a statement asking the community to react peacefully regardless of the decision.
In the statement, Mason also brought up concerns about race and the inequality in how different races are treated. The Wisconsin Professional Police Association released its own statement the following day, pointing out concerns it had with what Mason said. And then on Thursday afternoon, the NAACP Wisconsin Criminal Justice Committee chairman released his own statement that condemned “this latest example of our justice system’s failure to protect Black lives.”
“No matter the outcome, I hope we will react peacefully, in a way that will honor the West family and the memory of their son,” Mason wrote in his email.
It was released at 5:34 p.m. Wednesday, half an hour before a meeting at the Racine County Courthouse between the West family and Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson.
As part of his statement Mason also wrote, “I know that if this were my child, I too would be asking tough questions, and expecting satisfactory answers, transparency, and accountability.
“And I want to acknowledge the painful reality that my white children are viewed and treated differently than their African American and Latino counterparts. That must change.
“Whatever the Racine County District Attorney decides today, I will continue to support reforms that reduce those inequalities, and increase our entire community’s confidence in our criminal justice system,” Mason wrote.
Jim Palmer, executive director of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, on Thursday released a statement criticizing the mayor’s statement, saying, “Numerous officers have reached out to me to convey their discouragement over the statement issued yesterday by Mayor Mason highlighting the institutional bias that exists generally within the criminal justice system.
“Mason’s statement — which he issued before the district attorney even released her decision — served to carelessly reinforce the unsubstantiated notion that Mr. West’s death was a product of his race.”
Palmer went on to say, “The critically-imperative need to address the societal inequities facing communities of color should not be used as a broad brush to misrepresent the nature of this case, dismiss the manner in which it has been exhaustively reviewed, or overlook the dangers that law enforcement officers must face every day.”
Then, late Thursday afternoon, Corey Prince, the chairman of the NAACP Wisconsin Criminal Justice Committee, issued a statement. It opened by saying: “The NAACP Committee on Criminal Justice fiercely condemns this latest example of our justice system’s failure to protect Black lives. Ty’ Rese West’s death is the latest chapter of the ongoing epidemic of police brutality in our nation. The announcement by Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson that no charges would be filed against the officer involved in the death of Ty’ Rese West represents an all too familiar epilogue to that narrative.”
The statement also says, “This Committee challenges the Mount Pleasant Chief of Police to use this incident to transform the lackadaisical body-worn camera policy that his department employs. The current Mt. Pleasant body camera policy has allowed Officer Giese to be engaged in this incident, and the public be left with nothing more than his word to go off!
“Three months is entirely too long for anyone to go without answers to a tragedy of this magnitude. Community Police Relations can never heal, let alone grow, until we address the fundamental problem of how officers encounter and interact with People of Color, and particularly Black Men of Color,” Prince said.
Below is the full statement
You have free articles remaining.
released by Racine Mayor Cory Mason at 5:34 p.m. Wednesday
Racine, WI – Mayor Cory Mason released the following statement in anticipation of the District Attorney releasing her findings related to the shooting death of Ty’Rese West by an Mount Pleasant officer.
“Our community is holding its breath as we wait today for the Racine County District Attorney to announce whether or not a Mount Pleasant police officer will face criminal charges for the death of Ty’Rese West. Our community is hurting, and we continue to grieve the loss of this young man. I know that for Ty’Rese West’s family, no part of this process so far has provided closure or satisfaction. I want them to know that I see and hear their grief and the valid questions they are asking. I know that if this were my child, I too would be asking tough questions, and expecting satisfactory answers, transparency, and accountability. And I want to acknowledge the painful reality that my white children are viewed and treated differently than their African American and Latino counterparts. That must change. Whatever the Racine County District Attorney decides today, I will continue to support reforms that reduce those inequalities, and increase our entire community’s confidence in our criminal justice system. No matter the outcome, I hope we will react peacefully, in a way that will honor the West family and the memory of their son.”Below is the full statement issued by Jim Palmer, executive director of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association.
Regardless of the facts, the loss of any life is tragic, and we extend our condolences to all those that mourn Mr. West’s untimely death. When it comes to the legal assessment of an officer’s use of force, however, the facts matter. In this case, an independent assessment of the facts determined that Sgt. Giese was confronted with a deadly threat, first attempted to deploy his Taser, and was justified in using deadly force when he had no other reasonable alternative available to protect himself and others. While the district attorney’s exoneration of Sgt. Giese does not diminish the tragic outcome in this case, it was the correct decision.
It is disappointing to see some people suggest that the outside investigation of this matter wasn’t thorough or transparent. Wisconsin was the first state in the nation to mandate that officer-involved deaths be independently investigated by an outside agency. In requiring that the investigative report be publicly released, our law mandates a degree of transparency and accountability that is unequaled in the United States. For anyone to ignore or deny that fact is disingenuous, undermines the accountability measures and reforms that are unique to our state, and insults the enormously challenging jobs that our officers do – particularly the investigators from the Racine Police Department that led this investigation with the understanding of the scrutiny that their work would be sure to receive.
It is even more disconcerting that some people in the community have alleged that Mr. West’s race influenced Sgt. Giese’s actions, the independent investigation of this incident, or the district attorney’s decision. Likewise, numerous officers have reached out to me to convey their discouragement over the statement issued yesterday by Mayor Mason highlighting the institutional bias that exists generally within the criminal justice system. Mason’s statement – which he issued before the district attorney even released her decision – served to carelessly reinforce the unsubstantiated notion that Mr. West’s death was a product of his race.
The critically-imperative need to address the societal inequities facing communities of color should not be used as a broad brush to misrepresent the nature of this case, dismiss the manner in which it has been exhaustively reviewed, or overlook the dangers that law enforcement officers must face every day.Below is the full statement issued by Corey Prince, Chairman of the NAACP Wisconsin Criminal Justice Committee
The NAACP Committee on Criminal Justice fiercely condemns this latest example of our justice system’s failure to protect Black lives. Tyrese West’s death is the latest chapter of the ongoing epidemic of police brutality in our nation. The announcement by Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson that no charges would be filed against the officer involved in the death of Tyrese West represents an all too familiar epilogue to that narrative.
The NAACP committee on criminal justice will immediately begin working with local, State, and federal legislators to enact universal penalties for failure to properly operate body worn cameras.
Taxpayers have paid for officers to have proper equipment, and local government has authorized the payment; but government failed to provide oversight on how that equipment is used!
The fact that officer Giese neither activated his dash camera nor his body camera and face no penalty procedurally or legally is essentially the problem. Because Tyrese West is not able to tell his side of the story the District Attorney is asking the public to trust the word of only Officer Giese.
This Committee challenges the Mt. Pleasant Chief of Police to use this incident to transform the lackadaisical body worn camera policy that his department employs. The current Mt. Pleasant body camera policy has allowed Officer Giese to be engaged in this incident, and the public be left with nothing more than his word to go off!
Three months is entirely too long for anyone to go without answers to a tragedy of this magnitude. Community Police Relations can never heal, let alone grow, until we address the fundamental problem of how officers encounter and interact with People of Color, and particularly Black Men of Color.
The NAACP Committee On Criminal Justice stands with our Wisconsin State Conference President Beverly Hicks, Pastor Ernest Ni’a, The African American Roundtable of Leaders, and the city of Racine Mayor Cory Mason and call for a thorough investigation and the vigorous pursuit of justice for the West family.
Our deepest sympathy and condolences go out to the Family, Friends, and loved ones of Tyrese West.
Corey Prince
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(12) comments
Cory Mason is a good Leader in tough times - he has the nerve to react and listen. Probably the best Leader City of Racine has had in years - experiencing some very tough times.
I will share my thoughts on Tyrese West:
I knew that it wasn't smart to ride a bike without a light at night - and through Google learned that it is also against WI State Statute, 347.489, and the penalty is may be required to forfeit not less than $10 nor more than $200. It's not being shot 3 times and killed. The Officer could have chosen to confiscate the bicycle and let Tyrese go - it certainly would be the wiser choice if the Police want to be considered as a positive part of the Community - and not killers to be feared. Truth be - for Minorities in Racine County - a minor offense leads to a chase, gun violence and death too many times.
As for the claim that Tyrese's fingerprints were alleged to be found at a crime scene - where then was the warrant for his arrest? No warrant means he wasn't suspect - but Trish had to throw that out there. So let me ask you Trish - provide some specific evidence - not hearsay. And let me remind you Trish - when your opponent, Thomas Binger questioned you about Rich Chiapetes Arrest YOU claimed you couldn't get access - but somehow a lowly member of the public like me was able to obtain a copy.
Trish Hanson - I'm calling your integrity into question - because I don't believe you.
As for the Officer not being able to turn his video camera on - it is possible - and it is also possible that it is a coverup to protect Racine County and MTP for a huge lawsuit. As for all the Officers having their body cameras as Eric Giese described what happened - well sure makes it convenient for every Officer to share the same memory and preserves that memory for Eric Giese so he doesn't trip up and possibly provide different testimony at a later date. It may not be exactly murder - but it is excessive force.
It is amazing the amount of White Privilege in this Community. Former DA Rich Chiapete committed numerous crimes and offenses, along with his wife (who was never charged) and got away with 3 Municipal Ordinance tickets issued by City of Racine Attorney Robert Weber – who is now the Municipal Judge. As for criminal activity at Racine City Hall - former Mayor John Dickert claimed to have fired an Embezzler - so where is the Police Report and Court Records? When will Racine Police Chief Art Howell provide an update on the Embezzler fired by Former Mayor John Dickert? Curt Johnson was allowed to move the victim out of State, who was then never extradidated back to Wisconsin to provide her testimony. And didn’t Circuit Court Judge Gerald Pateck “The Home Court Advantage” claim that Dickert was acting as Mayor while campaigning for Mayor on WRJN – sticking taxpayers with his $100,000 legal bill?
Anyone who believes that "Tyrese got what he deserved" is at the least, mentally ill.
Trish Hanson is unsuitable to serve as Racine County DA and needs to be recalled.
An armed felon in a stolen car runs from the cops twice, fights a cop, refuses commands and arrest, and gets shot reaching for his gun. He couldn't have been any more in charge of his own destiny.
A criminal cop shoots him twice in the head execution style.
Good stuff.
The so called "Mayor" is a self loathing wuss...only interested in How" HE LOOKS" he has clearly put on the fake phony face when attempting to appear to in anyway Like police...he is a anarchist style wek liberal opening up any crack or make any statement to show how weak and white he is...Mason is for sure the crybaby on the play ground...the tattletale kid..the brown nosier.. He is a most untrustable person because the only one he cares about is himself... I have never seen a more unqualified bs'er in local office in my life ... Shame on You Mason...your wife must be proud...and wait for those kids to grow up......wow.
ATTACK! ATTACK! ATTACK! *WOW* Cory Mason is willing to listen and consider - and possibly do what is right for all sides. Call off the Attack Dogs - shield.
It’s interesting how it’s always about race, when it’s not. It’s about behavior...
If a teenager that had orange skin, rode in a stolen car, then had a gun, then ran from cops, then tried to grab the gun...got shot... would it be different? Rather than look inward at culture, crime, parenting, it’s always easier to scream racism. School doing poorly? Racism and teachers fault. Neighborhood doing poorly? Racism and landlords. Wealth distribution off? Racism, not work effort... you can’t fix an issue until you acknowledge it. This is a cultural and parenting issue. If Racine is to survive, this needs to be acknowledged... but it’s a message that sees little light due to overwhelming rancor of the other side...
If your DA was Drunk as F*K and crashed his car into City Property, Ran from Police, Lies to Police (along with his wife) and refused to cooperate......
While being WHITE.
Not charged with any crimes.
Three Municipal citations issued by a White municipal Judge - never showed up on CCAP.
Why do you disagree with me that White Politically Connected Privilege exists in Racine County? Especially since current Republican Racine County DA Trish Hanson participated in the cover-up and lied about her access to knowledge?
It's great to see the mayor support the police department with his comments. Talk about a guy that plays one group over the other. Cory go put on your sweater vest.
What if I was to claim that Mayor Cory Mason might be open to a dialogue with all people - and that he is willing to follow a better path? Provided with the right information.
Mason, your kids will be treated the same if you teach them a disrespect of authority and allow them to collect disorderly/obstruction charges like boy scout badges. But then you probably are if your actions during the Act-10 protests are a indicator of your character.
Scott Walker promised Racine County 13,000 jobs paying $53,000 each.
Where are they?
Please end the mindless attacks on Mayor Cory Mason, and stick to the facts.
Speaking of sticking to the facts. What does Walker have to do with this?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.