Lawyer defending accused Kenosha shooter resigns from defense fund to avoid 'appearance' of conflicts of interest

Pierce and Lin Wood, another attorney who has taken up high-profile cases championed by conservatives, started the fund in early August. The fund is described as a way to “bring lawsuits to check the lies of the left.”
Pierce is arguing that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he shot the three people on Aug. 25 during a third night of protests over the shooting of Blake two days earlier, which was captured on cellphone video and posted online.
The Rittenhouse case has become a political flashpoint. During his Tuesday visit to Kenosha, President Donald Trump gave an account at odds with the one given by prosecutors,
implying that the teenager only shot the men after he tripped and they attacked him.
Wood, who now controls the foundation, said Pierce would be reimbursed for his work defending Rittenhouse.
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Demonstrators sit on Sheridan Road in front of a line of law enforcement after being forced to leave Civic Center Park late Tuesday night.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle at Civic Center Park on Tuesday night.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Demonstrators light a US Flag on fire at Civic Center Park on Tuesday night.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Demonstrators crowd around an armored vehicle at Civic Center Park on Tuesday night.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
A woman stands in front of an armored vehicle at Civic Center Park on Tuesday night.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Clyde McLemore, founder of the Black Lives Matter Lake County Chapter, leads a non-violent protest to the courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Law enforcement blocks off 63rd street after a shootout on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Law enforcement shoots a paint gun at protestors' vehicles in a parking lot on 63rd Street on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A woman yells at law enforcement through a barricade at the courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A man holding a makeshift plastic shield taunts law enforcement to shoot him during a protest at the courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Protestors get behind makeshift shields at the courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A woman leans on an armored vehicle in front of the courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A woman has her head bandaged at a medic station after being hit in the head with a rubber bullet on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Demonstrators gather around Reuther High School after being forced out of Civic Center Park on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Law enforcement takes aim on protestors through a window at the courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Demonstrators chant during a non-violent protest at the courthouse on Tuesday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Demonstrators chant during a non-violent protest before the curfew on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A man stands with non-violent protestors near the courthouse on Tuesday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Protestors clash with an anti-protest group at a gas station on Tuesday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A man responds to the civil unrest Tuesday night, volunteering to help put out a fire in a dumpster.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A woman has her eyes irrigated after being teargassed on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Protestors hold signs at the courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A member of law enforcement looks out the courthouse doors upon the demonstrators on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A protestor looks at his phone behind an armored vehicle in front of the courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Protestors use makeshift shields against projectiles at Civic Center Park on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle at Civic Center Park on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Demonstrators sit on Sheridan Road in front of a line of law enforcement after being forced to leave Civic Center Park on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A woman stands in front of an armored vehicle at Civic Center Park on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Demonstrators light a US Flag on fire at Civic Center Park on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Demonstrators participate in a non-violent protest at the courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A man burns a US Flag in front of the courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Protestors screamin front of the courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Protesters gather in front of the courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Demonstrators crowd around an armored vehicle at Civic Center Park on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Law enforcement blocks off 63rd Street where a gun fight occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Law enforcement blocks off access to a burning vehicle on 63rd Street on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A woman douses her face with water after inhaling tear gas and being bit with a firework on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A protestor screams at law enforcement on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Protestors use makeshift shield and take cover behind a dumpster at Civic Center Park on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Demonstrators gather at the courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Law enforcement moves south on Sheridan Road on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A woman bleeding from the head after getting hit with a rubber bullet is looked over by medics on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A woman bleeding from the head after getting hit with a rubber bullet is looked over by medics on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Man in BLM shirt talks with TV news crew
ADAM ROGAN
Garbage trucks, tear gas, protesters
ADAM ROGAN
Street medics stand at the ready to respond
ADAM ROGAN
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
ADAM ROGAN
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
ADAM ROGAN
TV news reporter edits and files a story
ADAM ROGAN
Crowded Civic Center Park minutes before it is cleared
ADAM ROGAN
Medic in Civic Center Park
ADAM ROGAN
Backlit by police lights in Civic Center Park
ADAM ROGAN
Backlit by police vehicles
ADAM ROGAN
Holding hands during a protest
ADAM ROGAN
Sign says "If you are not angry you're not paying attention"
ADAM ROGAN
Time for change=Racial Justice Now
ADAM ROGAN
Drone in the sky
ADAM ROGAN
Group stands silently just feet away from fence
ADAM ROGAN
Man, who was asking protesters to "stop throwing" stuff, stands up close to the fence
ADAM ROGAN
At right, man scampers back after approaching law enforcement and then being peppered with less-lethal munitions
ADAM ROGAN
Approaching the fence
ADAM ROGAN
Press photographers find their spot
ADAM ROGAN
On a bike, on their phone, during a protest
ADAM ROGAN
Press photographers find their spot
ADAM ROGAN
Holding a sign in the area between the park and police
ADAM ROGAN
National Guard behind the fence
ADAM ROGAN
Law enforcement fires less-lethal munitions from the roof
ADAM ROGAN
A man carries a cross across Sheridan Road toward Civic Center Park
ADAM ROGAN
Protesters up against the fence
ADAM ROGAN
Window smashed before protests heated up Tuesday
ADAM ROGAN
Red white and blue above protesters
ADAM ROGAN
Photographers and videographers commandeer garbage truck
ADAM ROGAN
National Guardsmen behind the fence
ADAM ROGAN
Protesters beside burned out garbage truck
ADAM ROGAN
Street medics have a group huddle
ADAM ROGAN
Medic station at the ready
ADAM ROGAN
Bob Goss pleads for no looting
Bob Goss, of Kenosha, sits smiling next to his "Please No Looting" sign at around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Of the Black Lives Matter movement, Goss said that the idea behind it "is good, it's really good," but he hates to see the property destruction and decimated livelihoods caused by destroyed small businesses.
ADAM ROGAN
"No lives matter until... Black Lives Matter"
ADAM ROGAN
Listening to the man in the middle
ADAM ROGAN
Gloved fist in the air
ADAM ROGAN
Pup tired at protest
ADAM ROGAN
Jacob Blake mask
ADAM ROGAN
Sign holding and driving
ADAM ROGAN
Young kid holds sign that signs "Hold cops accountable"
ADAM ROGAN
Time for change=Racial Justice Now
ADAM ROGAN
"Save Kenosha" reads boarded up building
ADAM ROGAN
Roller skating during the early protest
ADAM ROGAN
Spray paint saying "Justice for Jacob Blake"
ADAM ROGAN
Armed men move toward police line
ADAM ROGAN
Armed men move toward police line
ADAM ROGAN
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
ADAM ROGAN
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
ADAM ROGAN
Man stands with hands up as officers repeatedly tell him and others to "clear the roadway"
ADAM ROGAN
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
ADAM ROGAN
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
ADAM ROGAN
Smoke and law enforcement
ADAM ROGAN
Street medics respond to injured man
ADAM ROGAN
Street medics respond to injured man
ADAM ROGAN
Kenosha protest, Aug. 25-26, 2020
ADAM ROGAN
Kenosha protest, Aug. 25-26, 2020
ADAM ROGAN
Protesters stand in defiance of police orders to clear Sheridan Road
ADAM ROGAN
Officers march forward on Sheridan Road, prepared to push protesters back
ADAM ROGAN
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
ADAM ROGAN
"Hands up! Don't shoot!"
ADAM ROGAN
"Hands up, don't shoot"
ADAM ROGAN
Smoke and tension
ADAM ROGAN
Blocking Sheridan Road
ADAM ROGAN
Men stand armed atop business
ADAM ROGAN
Men stand armed atop business
ADAM ROGAN
Armed individuals outside of gas station chat with BLM demonstrators
ADAM ROGAN
Armed individuals outside of gas station chat with BLM demonstrators
ADAM ROGAN
Sign: "He was unarmed #BlackLivesMatter"
ADAM ROGAN
Boarded up Black-owned business
ADAM ROGAN
Smashed window from night before
ADAM ROGAN
Fire allowed to burn in already smashed-up car lot
ADAM ROGAN
Dumpster set alight
ADAM ROGAN
Dumpster set alight
ADAM ROGAN
Dumpster being pushed toward law enforcement; it ended up serving briefly as a barricade
ADAM ROGAN
On fire dumpster rolls down SHeridan
ADAM ROGAN
Demonstrators build a short-lived fire
ADAM ROGAN
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A man attempts to put out a car fire with buckets of water on 63rd Street on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Fire on Sheridan Road
ADAM ROGAN
Fire burns behind short-lived barricade
ADAM ROGAN
Demonstrators use a blue umbrella to distract law enforcement, who later used less-lethal ammunition to damage umbrella and push back those holding it
ADAM ROGAN
Sitting underneath damaged umbrella
ADAM ROGAN
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Demonstrators sit on Sheridan Road in front of a line of law enforcement after being forced to leave Civic Center Park late Tuesday night.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle at Civic Center Park on Tuesday night.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Demonstrators light a US Flag on fire at Civic Center Park on Tuesday night.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Demonstrators crowd around an armored vehicle at Civic Center Park on Tuesday night.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
A woman stands in front of an armored vehicle at Civic Center Park on Tuesday night.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Clyde McLemore, founder of the Black Lives Matter Lake County Chapter, leads a non-violent protest to the courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Law enforcement blocks off 63rd street after a shootout on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Law enforcement shoots a paint gun at protestors' vehicles in a parking lot on 63rd Street on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A woman yells at law enforcement through a barricade at the courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A man holding a makeshift plastic shield taunts law enforcement to shoot him during a protest at the courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Protestors get behind makeshift shields at the courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A woman leans on an armored vehicle in front of the courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A woman has her head bandaged at a medic station after being hit in the head with a rubber bullet on Tuesday night in Kenosha.
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Demonstrators gather around Reuther High School after being forced out of Civic Center Park on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Law enforcement takes aim on protestors through a window at the courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Demonstrators chant during a non-violent protest at the courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Demonstrators chant during a non-violent protest before the curfew on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A man stands with non-violent protestors near the courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Protesters clash with an anti-protest group at a gas station on Tuesday night in Kenosha.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Lee Newspapers
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A man responds to the civil unrest Tuesday night, volunteering to help put out a fire in a dumpster.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Lee Newspapers
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A woman has her eyes irrigated after being teargassed on Tuesday in Kenosha.
=
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Protestors hold signs at the courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A member of law enforcement looks out the courthouse doors upon the demonstrators on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A protestor looks at his phone behind an armored vehicle in front of the courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Protestors use makeshift shields against projectiles at Civic Center Park on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle at Civic Center Park on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Demonstrators sit on Sheridan Road in front of a line of law enforcement after being forced to leave Civic Center Park on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A woman stands in front of an armored vehicle at Civic Center Park on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Demonstrators light a US Flag on fire at Civic Center Park on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Demonstrators participate in a non-violent protest at the courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A man burns a U.S. Flag in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday night.
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Protestors screamin front of the courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Protestors gather in front of the courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Demonstrators crowd around an armored vehicle at Civic Center Park on Tuesday night in Kenosha.
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Law enforcement blocks off 63rd Street in Downtown Kenosha, where a gun fight occurred on Tuesday that left two dead, another seriously injured and which led to the arrest of 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who is expected to face at least one first-degree homicide charge, authorities said.
SEAN KRAJACIC, LEE NEWSPAPERS
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Law enforcement blocks off access to a burning vehicle on 63rd Street on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A woman douses her face with water after inhaling tear gas and being bit with a firework on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A protestor screams at law enforcement on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Protestors use makeshift shield and take cover behind a dumpster at Civic Center Park on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Demonstrators gather at the courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Law enforcement moves south on Sheridan Road on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A woman bleeding from the head after getting hit with a rubber bullet is looked over by medics on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A woman bleeding from the head after getting hit with a rubber bullet is looked over by medics on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Man in BLM shirt talks with TV news crew
ADAM ROGAN
Garbage trucks, tear gas, protesters
ADAM ROGAN
Street medics stand at the ready to respond
ADAM ROGAN
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
ADAM ROGAN
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
ADAM ROGAN
TV news reporter edits and files a story
ADAM ROGAN
Crowded Civic Center Park minutes before it is cleared
ADAM ROGAN
Medic in Civic Center Park
ADAM ROGAN
Backlit by police lights in Civic Center Park
ADAM ROGAN
Backlit by police vehicles
ADAM ROGAN
Holding hands during a protest
ADAM ROGAN
Sign says "If you are not angry you're not paying attention"
ADAM ROGAN
Time for change=Racial Justice Now
ADAM ROGAN
Drone in the sky
ADAM ROGAN
Group stands silently just feet away from fence
ADAM ROGAN
Man, who was asking protesters to "stop throwing" stuff, stands up close to the fence
ADAM ROGAN
At right, man scampers back after approaching law enforcement and then being peppered with less-lethal munitions
ADAM ROGAN
Approaching the fence
ADAM ROGAN
Press photographers find their spot
ADAM ROGAN
On a bike, on their phone, during a protest
ADAM ROGAN
Press photographers find their spot
ADAM ROGAN
Holding a sign in the area between the park and police
ADAM ROGAN
National Guard behind the fence
ADAM ROGAN
Law enforcement fires less-lethal munitions from the roof
ADAM ROGAN
A man carries a cross across Sheridan Road toward Civic Center Park
ADAM ROGAN
Protesters up against the fence
ADAM ROGAN
Window smashed before protests heated up Tuesday
ADAM ROGAN
Red white and blue above protesters
ADAM ROGAN
Photographers and videographers commandeer garbage truck
ADAM ROGAN
National Guardsmen behind the fence
ADAM ROGAN
Protesters beside burned out garbage truck
ADAM ROGAN
Street medics have a group huddle
ADAM ROGAN
Medic station at the ready
ADAM ROGAN
Bob Goss pleads for no looting
Bob Goss, of Kenosha, sits smiling next to his "Please No Looting" sign at around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Of the Black Lives Matter movement, Goss said that the idea behind it "is good, it's really good," but he hates to see the property destruction and decimated livelihoods caused by destroyed small businesses.
ADAM ROGAN
"No lives matter until... Black Lives Matter"
ADAM ROGAN
Listening to the man in the middle
ADAM ROGAN
Gloved fist in the air
ADAM ROGAN
Pup tired at protest
ADAM ROGAN
Jacob Blake mask
ADAM ROGAN
Sign holding and driving
A woman in Kenosha on Tuesday evening holds a sign out her car window that says "STOP Police Crimes! Demand a civilian police accountability council
StopPoliceCrimes.com.
ADAM ROGAN
Young kid holds sign that signs "Hold cops accountable"
A young boy carries a sign that reads "HOLD COPS ACCOUNTABLE" in Kenosha Tuesday evening before sundown.
ADAM ROGAN
Time for change=Racial Justice Now
ADAM ROGAN
"Save Kenosha" reads boarded up building
ADAM ROGAN
Roller skating during the early protest
ADAM ROGAN
Spray paint saying "Justice for Jacob Blake"
ADAM ROGAN
Armed men move toward police line
ADAM ROGAN
Armed men move toward police line
ADAM ROGAN
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
ADAM ROGAN
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
Demonstrators chant "Hands up! Don't shoot!" while being ordered to vacate Sheridan Road after curfew was put into effect Tuesday night. During the daytime, demonstrations and call for change remained peaceful. But after nightfall, violence against people and property ensued with two people being killed and several others being injured, including at least one who suffered wounds caused by law enforcement's use of less-lethal munitions.
ADAM ROGAN,
Man stands with hands up as officers repeatedly tell him and others to "clear the roadway"
ADAM ROGAN
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
ADAM ROGAN
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
After 9 p.m. Tuesday, law enforcement officers and National Guardsmen forced demonstrators out of Civic Center Park near the Kenosha County Courthouse after some demonstrators hurled fireworks and other small projectiles toward those guarding the courthouse, who stood behind a thick metal fence that some demonstrators tried and failed to tip over.
ADAM ROGAN,
Smoke and law enforcement
ADAM ROGAN
Street medics respond to injured man
ADAM ROGAN
Street medics respond to injured man
ADAM ROGAN
Kenosha protest, Aug. 25-26, 2020
ADAM ROGAN
Kenosha protest, Aug. 25-26, 2020
ADAM ROGAN
Protesters stand in defiance of police orders to clear Sheridan Road
ADAM ROGAN
Officers march forward on Sheridan Road, prepared to push protesters back
ADAM ROGAN
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
ADAM ROGAN
"Hands up! Don't shoot!"
ADAM ROGAN
"Hands up, don't shoot"
ADAM ROGAN