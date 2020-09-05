Lawyer defending accused Kenosha shooter resigns from defense fund to avoid 'appearance' of conflicts of interest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A lawyer representing a 17-year-old charged with shooting three people during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has resigned from his position with a defense fund that has raked in more than $700,000 to defend his client and conservative causes.

Attorney John Pierce is defending Kyle Rittenhouse against intentional homicide charges for shooting two people to death and wounding a third during a night of unrest last month over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Pierce said he resigned from the #FightBack Foundation fund, which has raised money to defend Rittenhouse, to avoid any “appearance of conflict," USA Today reported. Pierce and his firm, Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht, have been accused of defaulting on millions of dollars owed to investors, according to court documents. In a Saturday afternoon tweet, Pierce said that claims that his firm was still in debt is "Total fake news."