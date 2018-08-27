RACINE — A former Racine alderman and local businessman, and his wife, are being sued by his aunt, who alleges they forced her to sign her condominium over to them and took advantage of her.
According to the complaint filed against Thomas and Doreen Sollman on Aug. 14, SaraLee Mayhew, Thomas’ aunt, is seeking damages for treatment she alleges she was subjected to between 2015 and November 2017.
Thomas Sollman served as an alderman in the 1990s, and is the owner of Gallo Manufacturing, 3600 S. Memorial Drive.
Agreement proposed
According to the complaint: In 2000 Mayhew, who is now 74, purchased a Racine condo outright for $90,000 with money she had inherited from her mother.
Mayhew and her adult daughter Paulyn, who is severely mentally challenged and needs round-the-clock care, lived at the condo until 2015.
In early 2015, Mayhew says, the Sollmans said she should live with them, citing her health issues, age, inability to drive and the inability of Mayhew’s daughter to call for help or provide for herself should an accident occur.
In exchange, the Sollmans suggested that Mayhew allow Doreen’s parents to lease her condo.
Due to condominium association rules, however, Mayhew was unable to lease it to them because they were not her legal family. The Sollmans reportedly asked Mayhew to transfer the title to the condo to them so they could let Doreen’s parents stay at the condo, which she did.
Allegations alleged
After she moved into the Sollman home, however, Mayhew alleges that the original agreement was reneged.
Mayhew said she was forced to pay rent of $635 to live in an addition to the Sollmans’ garage that had no running water. She said she was also told to buy her own groceries and personal items, and given limited access to the rest of the home.
Mayhew also alleges that the Sollmans monitored her with a nanny cam, and cut off her television and bathroom time. “When Ms. Mayhew interjected, she was told ‘this is not your house,’ said Natalie Wisco of the law office of Richards and Dimmer in Racine, which is representing Mayhew.
In November 2017, the Sollmans reportedly told Mayhew that she and her daughter would have to leave the home. Mayhew was given an apartment lease and told “she had to sign it and be out of their house in a week, or her and (her daughter’s) belongings would be put on the curb.”
The apartment, Mayhew said, was not suitable for the two of them. In March, they found an apartment that met their needs more closely.
Mayhew is now seeking damages and her condo back so that she is able to fund a trust for her daughter and provide her with care after she is gone.
“SaraLee’s only focus throughout the duration of this action so far has been providing for Paulyn,” Wisco said. “The Sollmans have not only stolen a piece of property from Saralee, they have stolen any sense of security Saralee had that Paulyn would be well cared for after her passing.”
The Journal Times was unable to reach the Sollmans for comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
There are 2 sides to every story. So far this could easily be a hit piece. Just like a spouse who tells her story to someone and is taken at face value with no rebuttal.
Mr. Sollman I hope your fate is deep and painful..what a scumbag, and the folks living in that condo now should return it to her outright immediately... What evil..and this is family?? God is not on your side Sollman..
An unhinged response like usual....
Not surprising at all; this story reflects exactly the lack of character that Sollman displayed as alderman, when the job was all about him, and he couldn’t be bothered to return phone calls from constituents, which was literally the core function of the job.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.