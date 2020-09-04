Lawsuit: BLM protesters say they were treated more harshly than pro-police demonstrators in Kenosha

"The video makes clear that there are two sets of laws — one for those whose message the police support, and one for those who message the police oppose," the lawsuit alleges.

It's one of several moments in which plaintiffs are claiming BLM demonstrators were treated more harshly than others in Kenosha over the past two weeks.

The day after the video was posted, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said "our deputies would toss a water to anybody" who asked, including Black Lives Matter demonstrators. He later said that the views expressed by those officers do not represent the views of all law enforcement in Kenosha County.

After the Rittenhouse shooting, leaders in Kenosha called on armed groups and militia to stay away from the city to avoid further violence.

The four plaintiffs are all Wisconsin residents: Two from Kenosha, one from Milwaukee and one from Wauwatosa.

The defendants in the lawsuit are listed as the City of Kenosha and the County of Kenosha.

The lawsuit notes that "some demonstrators have engaged in destructive activity" but claims that "these incidences have been remote when compared to the hundreds of otherwise peaceful protesters."