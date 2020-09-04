 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lawsuit: BLM protesters say they were treated more harshly than pro-police demonstrators in Kenosha
1 comment
topical alert top story

Lawsuit: BLM protesters say they were treated more harshly than pro-police demonstrators in Kenosha

{{featured_button_text}}
Several detained after Saturday night protest at Kenosha Civic Center Plaza (copy)

A woman who had been banging on street light and trolley poles with a metal object is taken into custody on the night of Saturday, Aug. 29, at Kenosha's Civic Center Park.

 PETE WICKLUND, Lee Newspapers

KENOSHA — A class-action discrimination lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court by four people who were arrested for breaking Kenosha's curfew during protests, alleges that their rights were inappropriately infringed upon while pro-police demonstrators were allowed to "roam" without harassment by law enforcement.

Read: Kenosha civil rights lawsuit alleging discriminatory treatment

The lawsuit points out that more than 100 protesters were arrested "for violating the County imposed curfew order, yet in spite of the presence of pro-police protesters and militias, NOT A SINGLE PRO-POLICE demonstrator has been arrested" for violating curfew.

The lawsuit alleges that the Kenosha Police Department and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department used to curfew "to silence the voices of those who peacefully demonstrate against police brutality while allowing pro-police activists and militias to roam the streets without fear of arrest."

Curfew arrests became more common starting Aug. 26, the night violence became less common. The night prior, three people were shot — two of whom died — by 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of Illinois. Rittenhouse, who is claiming self-defense in both cases, identified himself as a member of a "local militia" who was in Kenosha to protect lives and property.

Video shared widely on social media shows law enforcement officials thanking militia members, including Rittenhouse, for being in the streets on Aug. 25, despite the curfew being in effect. Within that same video, other officers on loudspeakers can be heard telling Black Lives Matter demonstrators to clear the streets.

"The video makes clear that there are two sets of laws — one for those whose message the police support, and one for those who message the police oppose," the lawsuit alleges.

It's one of several moments in which plaintiffs are claiming BLM demonstrators were treated more harshly than others in Kenosha over the past two weeks.

The day after the video was posted, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said "our deputies would toss a water to anybody" who asked, including Black Lives Matter demonstrators. He later said that the views expressed by those officers do not represent the views of all law enforcement in Kenosha County.

After the Rittenhouse shooting, leaders in Kenosha called on armed groups and militia to stay away from the city to avoid further violence.

The four plaintiffs are all Wisconsin residents: Two from Kenosha, one from Milwaukee and one from Wauwatosa.

The defendants in the lawsuit are listed as the City of Kenosha and the County of Kenosha.

The lawsuit notes that "some demonstrators have engaged in destructive activity" but claims that "these incidences have been remote when compared to the hundreds of otherwise peaceful protesters."

The plaintiffs also are claiming that the curfew directly infringes on their First Amendment rights of speech and assembly. The curfew has since been lifted. "By commencing the curfew at such an early time each day and providing no room for any free expression," the lawsuit states, "the curfew has the effect of crowding out much of Plaintiffs’ and Plaintiff Class’s opportunity to exercise their rights."

The offices of the Kenosha County District Attorney and the Kenosha City Attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Download PDF Read: Kenosha civil rights lawsuit alleging discriminatory treatment
1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News