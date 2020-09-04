Lawsuit: BLM protesters say they were treated more harshly than pro-police demonstrators in Kenosha

KENOSHA — A class-action discrimination lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court by four people who were arrested for breaking Kenosha's curfew during protests, alleges that their rights were inappropriately infringed upon while pro-police demonstrators were allowed to "roam" without harassment by law enforcement.
The lawsuit points out that more than 100 protesters were arrested "for violating the County imposed curfew order, yet in spite of the presence of pro-police protesters and militias, NOT A SINGLE PRO-POLICE demonstrator has been arrested" for violating curfew.
The lawsuit alleges that the Kenosha Police Department and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department used to curfew "to silence the voices of those who peacefully demonstrate against police brutality while allowing pro-police activists and militias to roam the streets without fear of arrest."
Curfew arrests became more common starting Aug. 26, the night violence became less common. The night prior, three people were shot — two of whom died — by 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of Illinois. Rittenhouse, who is claiming self-defense in both cases, identified himself as a member of a "local militia" who was in Kenosha to protect lives and property.
Video shared widely on social media shows law enforcement officials thanking militia members, including Rittenhouse, for being in the streets on Aug. 25, despite the curfew being in effect. Within that same video, other officers on loudspeakers can be heard telling Black Lives Matter demonstrators to clear the streets.
"The video makes clear that there are two sets of laws — one for those whose message the police support, and one for those who message the police oppose," the lawsuit alleges.
It's one of several moments in which plaintiffs are claiming BLM demonstrators were treated more harshly than others in Kenosha over the past two weeks.
The day after the video was posted, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said "our deputies would toss a water to anybody" who asked, including Black Lives Matter demonstrators. He later said that the views expressed by those officers do not represent the views of all law enforcement in Kenosha County.
After the Rittenhouse shooting, leaders in Kenosha called on armed groups and militia to stay away from the city to avoid further violence.
The four plaintiffs are all Wisconsin residents: Two from Kenosha, one from Milwaukee and one from Wauwatosa.
The defendants in the lawsuit are listed as the City of Kenosha and the County of Kenosha.
The lawsuit notes that "some demonstrators have engaged in destructive activity" but claims that "these incidences have been remote when compared to the hundreds of otherwise peaceful protesters."
The plaintiffs also are claiming that the curfew directly infringes on their First Amendment rights of speech and assembly. The curfew has since been lifted. "By commencing the curfew at such an early time each day and providing no room for any free expression," the lawsuit states, "the curfew has the effect of crowding out much of Plaintiffs’ and Plaintiff Class’s opportunity to exercise their rights."
The offices of the Kenosha County District Attorney and the Kenosha City Attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Man in BLM shirt talks with TV news crew
Garbage trucks, tear gas, protesters
Street medics stand at the ready to respond
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
TV news reporter edits and files a story
Crowded Civic Center Park minutes before it is cleared
Medic in Civic Center Park
Backlit by police lights in Civic Center Park
Backlit by police vehicles
Holding hands during a protest
Sign says "If you are not angry you're not paying attention"
Time for change=Racial Justice Now
Drone in the sky
Group stands silently just feet away from fence
Man, who was asking protesters to "stop throwing" stuff, stands up close to the fence
At right, man scampers back after approaching law enforcement and then being peppered with less-lethal munitions
Approaching the fence
Press photographers find their spot
On a bike, on their phone, during a protest
Press photographers find their spot
Holding a sign in the area between the park and police
National Guard behind the fence
Law enforcement fires less-lethal munitions from the roof
A man carries a cross across Sheridan Road toward Civic Center Park
Protesters up against the fence
Window smashed before protests heated up Tuesday
Red white and blue above protesters
Photographers and videographers commandeer garbage truck
National Guardsmen behind the fence
Protesters beside burned out garbage truck
Street medics
Street medics have a group huddle
Medic station at the ready
Bob Goss pleads for no looting
"No lives matter until... Black Lives Matter"
Listening to the man in the middle
Gloved fist in the air
Pup tired at protest
Jacob Blake mask
Sign holding and driving
Young kid holds sign that signs "Hold cops accountable"
Time for change=Racial Justice Now
"Save Kenosha" reads boarded up building
Roller skating during the early protest
Spray paint saying "Justice for Jacob Blake"
Armed men move toward police line
Armed men move toward police line
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
Man stands with hands up as officers repeatedly tell him and others to "clear the roadway"
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
Smoke and law enforcement
Street medics respond to injured man
Street medics respond to injured man
Kenosha protest, Aug. 25-26, 2020
Medics
Kenosha protest, Aug. 25-26, 2020
Protesters stand in defiance of police orders to clear Sheridan Road
Officers march forward on Sheridan Road, prepared to push protesters back
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
"Hands up! Don't shoot!"
"Hands up, don't shoot"
Smoke and tension
Blocking Sheridan Road
Men stand armed atop business
Men stand armed atop business
Armed individuals outside of gas station chat with BLM demonstrators
Armed individuals outside of gas station chat with BLM demonstrators
Sign: "He was unarmed #BlackLivesMatter"
Boarded up Black-owned business
Smashed window from night before
Fire allowed to burn in already smashed-up car lot
Dumpster set alight
Dumpster set alight
Dumpster being pushed toward law enforcement; it ended up serving briefly as a barricade
On fire dumpster rolls down SHeridan
Demonstrators build a short-lived fire
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Fire on Sheridan Road
Fire burns behind short-lived barricade
Demonstrators use a blue umbrella to distract law enforcement, who later used less-lethal ammunition to damage umbrella and push back those holding it
Sitting underneath damaged umbrella
Skull mask
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.