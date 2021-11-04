Lawsuit alleges NRA illegally funded Trump, Ron Johnson, other GOP candidates

Trump's 2016 campaign received up to $25 million as part of the scheme, the lawsuit states.

Take advantage of this limited-time offer Just $5 gives you full access for 5 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…

Two NRA affiliates — National Rifle Association of America Political Victory Fund and National Rifle Association of America Institute for Legislative Action — are accused of coordinating with GOP candidates to use the same personnel and vendors for campaign ads.

“Campaign finance law prohibits groups like the NRA from buying influence over elected officials by coordinating spending with those candidates’ campaigns,” Campaign Legal Center attorney Molly Danahy said in a news release. “When special interests like the NRA secretly collude with candidates, this illegal coordination corrupts our election process and deprives voters of their right to know who is spending to influence their vote.”

The NRA responded Thursday with a statement calling the lawsuit "another premeditated abuse of the public by our adversaries — who will stop at nothing in their pursuit of their anti-freedom agenda. This latest action is as misguided as it is transparent. Suffice it to say, the NRA has full confidence in its political activities and remains eager to set the record straight.”

Email messages left with the offices of Trump, Hawley, Rosendale, Johnson and others cited in the lawsuit were not immediately returned.