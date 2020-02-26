You are the owner of this article.
Lawmakers, candidates, activists, celebrities share views after mass shooting in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Shooting

Police work outside the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, after reports of a possible shooting. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

Lawmakers, candidates, activists and celebrities from Wisconsin and nationwide took to Twitter to share their thoughts, prayers and hopes for an end to gun violence following the mass shooting that left multiple people dead at a Molson Coors brewery facility in Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon.

President Donald Trump, while being interviewed regarding the deadly coronavirus spreading across the globe, told reporters a "wicked murderer opened fire" regarding the shooting in Milwaukee. He said the exact same thing after three were killed at the Garlic Festival in California last July.

Multiple others said that this shooting, one of more than 40 mass shootings that have occurred in the U.S. this year, is another example of why reforms of gun laws is needed. Others felt this was a time for prayer and to thank first responders.

Here's what others are saying:

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin

In a statement, Johnson continued: "Acts of violence like this shake our communities to their core. We all deserve to feel safe at home, at work, and in our community. We are grateful to the first responders and law enforcement personnel who responded to this tragic incident. We appreciate their brave work and dedication to our community."

Anheuser-Busch, a primary competitor of Morson Coors

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett

Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin's Second District

Martin Luther King III

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Performer Clay Aiken

Democratic Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren

Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg

Democratic Presidential Candidate Amy Klobuchar

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes

Brian Rosenworcel, drummer of the band Guster

Sandy Hook Promise

Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action

The Milwaukee Brewers

