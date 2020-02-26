Lawmakers, candidates, activists, celebrities share views after mass shooting in Milwaukee

Lawmakers, candidates, activists and celebrities from Wisconsin and nationwide took to Twitter to share their thoughts, prayers and hopes for an end to gun violence following the mass shooting that left multiple people dead at a Molson Coors brewery facility in Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon.
President Donald Trump, while being interviewed regarding the deadly coronavirus spreading across the globe, told reporters a "wicked murderer opened fire" regarding the shooting in Milwaukee. He said the exact same thing after three were killed at the Garlic Festival in California last July.
Multiple others said that this shooting, one of more than 40 mass shootings that have occurred in the U.S. this year, is another example of why reforms of gun laws is needed. Others felt this was a time for prayer and to thank first responders.
Here's what others are saying:
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin
Monitoring this frightening situation at an iconic Milwaukee brewery. Prayers go out to everyone affected. https://t.co/9drbZcffGi— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) February 26, 2020
In a statement, Johnson continued: "Acts of violence like this shake our communities to their core. We all deserve to feel safe at home, at work, and in our community. We are grateful to the first responders and law enforcement personnel who responded to this tragic incident. We appreciate their brave work and dedication to our community."
Anheuser-Busch, a primary competitor of Morson Coors
We were saddened to learn of the violence that occurred at the Molson Coors headquarters in Milwaukee today. We stand with our friends and industry colleagues, and extend our sincere condolences to everyone touched by this tragic situation.— Anheuser-Busch (@AnheuserBusch) February 26, 2020
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett
BREAKING: Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on "horrific" shooting: "There are multiple fatalities." https://t.co/YViTeiYeSL pic.twitter.com/e8Tb7Jeoga— ABC News (@ABC) February 26, 2020
Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin's Second District
Our hearts are with the people of Milwaukee and all the workers at @MolsonCoors today.— Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) February 26, 2020
The details of this tragedy are still unfolding, but one thing is clear: we cannot allow the plague of gun violence to take any more lives.#EnoughIsEnough
Martin Luther King III
If America really is the “home of the brave”, I would like to see the U.S. Senate and Mitch McConell demonstrate that bravery by passing sensible gun control. And passing it right now. Before the next mass shooting. #Milwaukee @senatemajldr— Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) February 26, 2020
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Performer Clay Aiken
After Columbine in 1999, I remember thinking nothing could ever be worse. News covered the story 24/7 for at least a week. No other news could compare.— Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) February 26, 2020
Today, yet ANOTHER mass shooting in #Milwaukee and we've become so desensitized to it that the news doesn't even blink. 😔
Democratic Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren
I'm devastated for the victims, and my heart is with their loved ones and all those affected by this tragedy.— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 26, 2020
We shouldn't have to live with this constant horror and grief. We need to act now to end the gun violence epidemic. https://t.co/zjgsZdLkZl
Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg
While details are still emerging in Milwaukee, this much is clear: We mourn another devastating tragedy. My heart goes out to all who lost loved ones. May we find the strength and will to act against gun violence, and never accept the unacceptable.— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 26, 2020
Democratic Presidential Candidate Amy Klobuchar
Thinking of of the families of the victims and co-workers at Molson Coors tonight. Yet another tragic case of gun violence. Enough. https://t.co/4jEVrpQUPq— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 26, 2020
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes
Brian Rosenworcel, drummer of the band Guster
8 people shot at MillerCoors in Milwaukee by an angry employee. Since “angry employees” are here to stay, let’s address the guns instead. People have a right to live that should overrule your right to own a gun.#MillerCoors— Brian Rosenworcel (@Bowl_of_Worcel) February 26, 2020
Sandy Hook Promise
Our communities continue to be traumatized by the preventable epidemic of gun violence. How many more people must die before we act? Our hearts are with #Milwaukee during this terrible time. https://t.co/T4pFmp4BOM— Sandy Hook Promise (@sandyhook) February 26, 2020
Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action
This is the Wisconsin state senator who gaveled out of a special session in November, which was called by the Governor to address the state’s gun violence crisis, just minutes after it started.— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 26, 2020
Molson Coors #wileg https://t.co/p9jphgVocD
The Milwaukee Brewers
Our thoughts and prayers are with our friends at @MolsonCoors after today’s tragic event.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) February 27, 2020