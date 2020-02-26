Lawmakers, candidates, activists, celebrities share views after mass shooting in Milwaukee

Lawmakers, candidates, activists and celebrities from Wisconsin and nationwide took to Twitter to share their thoughts, prayers and hopes for an end to gun violence following the mass shooting that left multiple people dead at a Molson Coors brewery facility in Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon.

President Donald Trump, while being interviewed regarding the deadly coronavirus spreading across the globe, told reporters a "wicked murderer opened fire" regarding the shooting in Milwaukee. He said the exact same thing after three were killed at the Garlic Festival in California last July.