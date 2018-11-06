UNION GROVE — If people see numerous law enforcement personnel in Union Grove at the Racine County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, there is no need to worry.
On Wednesday, Nov. 7, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office will hold the 2018 law enforcement SMART (Suburban Mutual Aid Response Team) exercise in Union Grove, between 8 a.m. and noon.
The Sheriff’s Office will conduct the exercise in partnership with the Racine and Sturtevant police departments and other local and regional law enforcement and fire partners, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
The Sheriff’s Office said the exercise will not directly impact or disrupt the public’s daily activities or commute times.
However, citizens should expect to see a large number of law enforcement and fire vehicles responding to and departing Union Grove during the training exercise.
SMART is utilized to provide immediate extra law enforcement personnel and equipment at the scene of large-scale emergencies. The system is designed to be activated when the scope of an incident surpasses any one agency's resource or equipment capabilities. SMART involves mutual aid agreements from law enforcement agencies throughout southeastern Wisconsin.
The SMART organization conducts annual training throughout the region, and the site for 2018 is the Racine County Fairgrounds.
Sheriff Christopher Schmaling stated, “I would like to thank the public for their patience during this critical and vitally important training exercise, and I welcome and appreciate the participation of all of our law enforcement and fire partners.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.