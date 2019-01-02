RACINE COUNTY — Law enforcement agencies in Racine County made several arrests over the long holiday weekend for alcohol-related offenses.
Between Friday and Wednesday, Jan. 2, at least three people were charged in Racine County for operating while intoxicated, and five people were charged with domestic abuse or domestic abuse-related crimes.
Four out of the five domestic abuse cases were reportedly alcohol-related.
Three holiday-period OWI arrests, according to the criminal complaints:
Kevin R. Tarbox, 47, of Waukesha is charged with his eighth drunken driving offense, a felony for which he faces up to 12½ years in prison and up to a $25,000 fine.
On Friday, a Racine County Sheriff’s deputy was headed north on Interstate 94 near Highway KR as the weather deteriorated and the roads started to become slick. The deputy saw a blue Jeep Wrangler, driven by Tarbox, approaching quickly from behind, at about 85 mph. The jeep later sped up to about 100 mph.
Upon pulling the vehicle over, the deputy immediately smelled intoxicants. Tarbox was unsteady on his feet when he left the vehicle and failed field sobriety tests. A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 10 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Anne J. Symoens, 30, of the 7900 block of Ridgeway Drive in Burlington is charged with misdemeanor OWI, first offense, with a minor child in the vehicle, as well as possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
After a concerned person called law enforcement on New Year’s Eve, police found Symoens’ vehicle parked with a two-year-old child in it, in a lot in the 7800 block of McHenry Street in Burlington. The doors were locked, the vehicle was running, and Symoens was inside a store. Deputies found a marijuana pipe as well as a bag of marijuana inside the vehicle.
A deputy observed that Symoens was incoherent and had slurred speech as she was being questioned.
She allegedly told police that marijuana, barbiturates and methamphetamines would be found in her blood, following an evidentiary blood draw obtained through a warrant.
A pretrial conference in the case is set for 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 31 at the Law Enforcement Center.
Kathleen H. Mueller, 48, of the 6400 block of Highway H, is charged with felony OWI, fourth offense, as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and two counts of bail jumping.
Caledonia police allegedly found Mueller in her gray Honda just after 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve in a ditch on Highway H, near her driveway. There was significant damage to the vehicle, and the headlights were still on.
Mueller was immediately argumentative and told police she never left her property. Mueller allegedly did not comply with an officer’s order to put her hands behind her back, and the officer took her to the ground to before handcuffing her.
While she was in the back of the squad car, Mueller yelled at officers and told them to open the doors.
She was out on bond at the time for her third OWI charge in February 2018, which stipulated that she shall not commit any future crime and was prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol. A preliminary hearing on the new charges is set for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 10 at the Law Enforcement Center.
