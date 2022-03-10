LaRoche's ex-husband, woman jailed with alleged killer take the stand

RACINE — An ex-husband and a detention informant were the primary witnesses Wednesday against a woman facing homicide charges in the death of a vulnerable young woman who came to live with the suspect as a housekeeper.

Linda LaRoche, 67, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Peggy Johnson-Schroeder, who was 23 at the time of her death.

While originally scheduled for a two-week trial, a verdict could be delivered before this week is out.

Doe

LaRoche is also accused of driving from McHenry, Illinois, to rural Racine County to dump the woman’s body in a cornfield, for which she is charged with hiding a corpse.

LaRoche denies having a hand in Schroeder’s death, although it has not been denied that Schroeder lived with LaRoche and her family as a housekeeper for several years preceding her demise.

Schroeder's body was found in the first row of a Raymond cornfield on July 21, 1999. She had been badly beaten and was malnourished.

She was buried in a Jane Doe grave and went nameless for 20 years until modern methods of DNA testing turned up an identification.

The Ex

Robert Johnson, who was married to LaRoche at the time of the homicide, testified for the state on Wednesday. It is coincidence that Johnson and Schroeder share part of a surname; the last name of Schroeder's father, who abandoned the family, was Johnson, and she was known as Peggy Schroeder for most of her life.

Johnson and LaRoche married in 1984 and were together for 23 hears. They had four children in common, and she had two children from a previous marriage.

Johnson said that while he saw his wife yell at Schroeder — there was a lot of yelling — he never saw her physically abuse the young housekeeper, whom he described as meek and passive, and never saw the signs of abuse.

Three of LaRoche’s sons testified on Tuesday that Schroeder had bruises from the physical abuse and was forced to sleep in a crawl space under the house as a punishment for contrived infractions.

Like other witnesses, Johnson described this time period in the family’s life as stressful. They were living on a small farm in rural Illinois while a new house was being built.

The witness told the jury he worked long hours at his business, had six rental properties to manage, and afterwards would work on the new house, so he spent much of each day out of the home.

His sons described him as absent.

Johnson recounted the last time he saw Schroeder. He was coming home with the children and saw her lying unconscious in the yard.

He told the jury he wanted to call 911, but LaRoche — a nurse — said “she knew what to do” and sent her husband and kids out for ice cream.

Johnson said when they returned to the home, Schroeder was sitting in the car, still unconscious.

When questioned by the state, Johnson said he did not see signs of physical abuse and claimed he would have acted if he had. However, when questioned by the defense, he acknowledged he did not act when Schroeder was lying unconscious in the yard.

Because 23 years have gone by, he could not say exactly when this incident occurred; however, it was the last time he or the children said they saw Schroeder.

Stories

According to witness testimony, LaRoche told a number of stories over the years about what she did with Schroeder after she drove away from the house.

She told one son she took Schroeder to the hospital and at other times the defendant said she dropped the young woman off at her grandmother’s house. A friend of Schroeder's told The Journal Times that LaRoche had said Schroeder was a runaway.

According to one woman who was in detention with LaRoche, she told an entirely different story in the Racine County Jail.

Tami Olivares was incarcerated with LaRoche in the fall of 2020 and made notes about their conversations.

The two women did not share a cell, but did congregate in a day room.

She said from the stand the stories told by LaRoche were full of discrepancies, and she would allegedly maintain her innocence one day and implicate herself in the crime in the next.

LaRoche allegedly told Olivares she drove Schroeder to Wisconsin and dropped her off at a farm where her boyfriend was working.

LaRoche’s children testified they never knew Schroeder to have a boyfriend and only rarely left the house unless she was going somewhere with the family.

Olivares said LaRoche had claimed the case against her was weak because there was no DNA evidence linking her to the crime scene. Olivares continued and alleged that LaRoche said she pulled Schroeder's body by the ears into the cornfield to avoid leaving her DNA on the woman.

Allegedly, at another time LaRoche said there was no case against her because the tire iron used to hit Schroeder in the head four times would never be found.

Olivares testified that LaRoche seemed to know a lot about the crime scene. She did not think anyone could know those details unless they took part in the crime, she said.

For example, she knew that Schroeder had been burned with some kind of acid that left a 14-inch chemical burn on her body, that both sides of her ribs were stomped on to ensure she was dead and also that she had sepsis.

LaRoche allegedly told Olivares that, with that level of sepsis, Schroeder did not have long to live anyway and there was nothing she could do.

Olivares said that LaRoche had also said Schroeder had cuts inside her mouth, with LaRoche claiming she kept glass or razor blades in Schroeder's mouth to keep her from crying out when she was in the crawl space under the house.

From Olivares, the jury learned of a possible motive for the violence against Schroeder. LaRoche allegedly said she believed Schroeder was having an affair with her husband.

From the defense perspective, the witness was problematic for two reasons.

The first was Olivares's lengthy criminal history that included 18 convictions. At the time she was incarcerated with LaRoche, she had been arrested for selling prescription drugs in order to have cash to buy street drugs.

The second problem was that Olivares wanted out of jail and may have hoped her cooperation in the LaRoche case would lead to her being able to go home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.