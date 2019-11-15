LaRoche's downward spiral; Suspect in '99 cold case cited for DUI before homicide arrest

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The 64-year-old retired nurse accused of killing Peggy Johnson, known only as “Jane Doe” for over 20 years, was cited for driving while under the influence after causing a crash last month.

According to a blood test, Linda LaRoche’s blood-alcohol concentration was .330, four times the legal limit, on the night of the crash, Oct. 6.

That level of intoxication is beyond the point at which blackouts are known to occur and high enough to raise the chance of death.

After being taken to the hospital, LaRoche reportedly told police that she did not remember driving her car that night, asking if she hit anyone and asking the officer why she did not just take her home.

According to a police report, LaRoche allegedly crashed a relatively new C300 Mercedes into a Toyota Camry. She started walking away but was found lying on the ground nearby when a police officer arrived on scene.

The driver of the other vehicle told the responding officer that LaRoche’s Mercedes had crossed over the median, thus causing the crash, which only left “minor damage” to both vehicles.

