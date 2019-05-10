Try 3 months for $3
Shots fired on 19th Street

Police were on scene in the 2600 block of 19th Street Friday morning, following a report of shots fired in the area at approximately 6:50 a.m.

 ALYSSA MAUK, alyssa.mauk@journaltimes.com

RACINE — Police are investigating an apparent fatal shooting in the 2600 block of 19th Street following a report of shots fired in the area at approximately 6:50 a.m. Friday.

"This incident is early in the investigation. Further details will be released later in the day. It is important to note that the scene is secure and there is no danger to the public. The area is blocked off and we ask that the public avoid the area," Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara said in a news release. 

The release did not say if anyone was shot, but Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne confirmed his office was called to the scene for a death investigation. Police will likely issue another press release later today, he said.

Malacara said this incident is not connected to the arrest of 15-year-old Martice Fuller, who was taken into custody Friday morning in Racine in connection to the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Kaylie Juga in Kenosha on Thursday. 

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.

The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available.

