CALEDONIA – Two men are facing charges after sheriff’s deputies located a cache of drugs and a handgun during a traffic stop just after noon Thursday at Highway G and the east Interstate frontage road.
According to a release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and a criminal complaint from the county District Attorney’s Office:
A deputy assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Strategic Patrol Unit stopped a vehicle at 12:09 p.m. for multiple traffic violations. The two occupants of the vehicle were identified as Donte D. Brown of the 5400 block of 24th Street in Kenosha and Jeremy Statham of Waukegan, Ill. The deputy’s investigation led to the following items being located and seized from the vehicle and its occupants:
- 26.2 grams of heroin (49 individual bags)
- 6.6 grams of crack cocaine (24 individual bags)
- 5.1 grams of marijuana (two individual bags)
- A loaded semi-automatic handgun
- A digital scale
- Two cell phones
The seized semi-automatic handgun located inside the vehicle had been reported as stolen in Kenosha, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Statham was arrested and on Friday was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver heroin (3-10 grams) and possession of heroin (with penalties for being a repeat drug offender). Statham was transported to the Racine County Jail and was being held as of Friday night on a $30,000 bond.
Brown was charged on Friday with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver heroin (10-50 grams); possession with intent to deliver cocaine (5-15 grams); possession with intent to deliver THC (less than 200 grams); receiving stolen property; maintaining a drug trafficking place; and concealing of a stolen firearm. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon and was cited for operating while intoxicated first offense.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Brown willingly submitted to an evidentiary blood draw to determine if an additional charge of being armed while intoxicated is warranted.
Brown was transported to the County Jail where he was being held as of Friday night on a bond of $139,237.50.
Both men have preliminary hearings scheduled for Thursday morning in Racine County Circuit Court.
Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said the traffic stop and drug arrest, along with another arrest made in a similar incident about the same time in the City of Racine, were an “unfortunate reminder of the true depth of the drug trade here in Racine County. Drugs, guns, violence and crime go hand in hand.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Nice Job!! these losers better get very long prison sentences!! drug dealing just does not stop!! Life sentences must be given out...especially for heroin..No doubt Life is required...they are responsible for deaths No Doubt...just think of the deaths stopped by the great work of the cops!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.