Land Rover reported stolen from Jellystone Park found but Bruno is still missing, police say

CALEDONIA — A vehicle reported stolen from Jellystone Park, 8425 Highway 38, Friday night has been found in Milwaukee; but Bruno, the Boston Terrier believed to have been inside the vehicle when it was stolen, is still missing, the Caledonia Police Department said Tuesday.
The vehicle, a 2014 Land Rover, was found abandoned Monday night on Milwaukee's south side, the CPD said.
Jamie Soto, the owner of the vehicle and of Bruno, told a reporter Monday: “I just want to have the dog back. The car is nothing.”
In Photos: Bear Paw Beach opens up at Jellystone Park in Caledonia, 2019
Bear Paw Beach
Bear Paw Beach opened in Caledonia June 26 as part of an expansion to Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp Resort in Caledonia. It features 87,000 square feet of water and an obstacle course named Adventure Island.
Adam does a little bit of everything with the JT, from everyday news to localizing state & national politics. He grew up in Racine County, believes in the Oxford comma and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow | @Could_Be_Rogan
Jerelle D. Williams was charged with three felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of THC and a misdemeanor count of battery.
Two Racine area juveniles have been "apprehended" by police in regard to "threats" directed at three Racine area schools that were found "not to be credible," the Racine Police Department said Friday morning.
He admits that wielding a crowbar after his wife was involved in a car crash did not look good, but this retired longtime firefighter in northwestern Racine County says he did not threaten anyone. The local police chief disagrees.
One of them alleged kidnappers spoke with his victim throughout the night, she testified, talking about "little things" like birthdays and their kids. “I was hoping if I was nice, he would be nice to me," she said.
A new social media trend includes vaguely threatening school violence, forcing schools across the U.S. to respond to threats as if they're real even if they're most likely fake. Racine County schools have now been affected.