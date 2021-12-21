 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Carpetland USA
alert top story

Land Rover reported stolen from Jellystone Park found but Bruno is still missing, police say

  • 0
Bruno the Boston terrier, Spider-Man

Bruno the Boston terrier is shown here in the Spider-Man jacket he was last seen in.

CALEDONIA — A vehicle reported stolen from Jellystone Park, 8425 Highway 38, Friday night has been found in Milwaukee; but Bruno, the Boston Terrier believed to have been inside the vehicle when it was stolen, is still missing, the Caledonia Police Department said Tuesday.

The vehicle, a 2014 Land Rover, was found abandoned Monday night on Milwaukee's south side, the CPD said.

Jamie Soto, the owner of the vehicle and of Bruno, told a reporter Monday: “I just want to have the dog back. The car is nothing.”

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputy Terry Tifft and his K9 Riggs received a hero’s welcome when the police dog was released from a veterinary hospital in Illinois Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The most complete baby dinosaur ever discovered found inside its egg

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News