MOUNT PLEASANT — A Lake Geneva woman and Racine man are facing charges after a Mount Pleasant Police officer reportedly caught the two having sex in Sanders Park.
Sarah R. Margraf, 29, of Lake Geneva, and Donald A. Picard, 52, of the 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, both face misdemeanor counts of lewd and lascivious behavior, fornication, possession of marijuana as party to a crime and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaints:
At about 7:55 p.m. Saturday, a patrolling Mount Pleasant officer saw Margraf and Picard having sex in an open picnic area of Sanders Park, 480 Wood Road, about 40 yards from Meachem Road.
When the officer approached, Margraf and Picard reportedly claimed they were just walking through the park but then admitted to having sex.
Officers arrested the two, searched them and found two pipes in a Jelly Belly Bag and marijuana in a pill bottle. Margraf told police that she and Picard work together and they went for a walk in the park before “one thing led to another” and they ended up having sex.
Margraf also said that Picard bought the marijuana but they both owned one of the pipes.
Picard is on the sex offender registry. He was convicted of first-degree attempted sexual abuse in 1992 in Nassau County, New York, according to the criminal complaint.
Margraf and Picard made initial court appearances Wednesday, during which signatures bonds were set a $2,000, records show. Their next court date is set for Aug. 5.
Both remained in custody in Racine County Jail as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Margraf had a hold order from the state Department of Corrections.
