Lake Geneva teen arrested for allegedly driving impaired, gun found in vehicle

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A Lake Geneva teen was arrested late Monday after drug paraphernalia and a gun was found in his vehicle that he was reportedly driving impaired.

At 11:20 p.m. Monday, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8600 Block of Fish Hatchery Road for a suspicious person. The complainant said that a male was on their porch, walked into the back yard and told her he was looking for someone in the area and left.

Responding deputies saw a nearby vehicle and spoke with the occupants, including the driver, 19-year-old Francisco Imanol Guerrero from Lake Geneva. Guerrero said that he was looking for his friend’s residence to pick up his PlayStation gaming system.

Deputies reportedly observed signs of impairment, and Guerrero allegedly failed a field sobriety test. A K-9 unit was also called to the scene and alerted on the vehicle. During the search, deputies found drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun.

Guerrero was transported to the Racine County Jail, pending charges of operating while impaired, first offense; armed while impaired; disorderly conduct; carrying a concealed weapon; felony and misdemeanor bail jumping; and operating with a suspended driver's license.

