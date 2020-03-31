Lake Geneva teen arrested after allegedly driving impaired; gun found in vehicle

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A Lake Geneva teen was arrested late Monday after drug paraphernalia and a gun were found in his vehicle that he was reportedly driving impaired.

At 11:20 p.m. Monday, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8600 Block of Fish Hatchery Road in the Bohners Lake area for a report of a suspicious person. A press release from the Sheriff's Office indicated that a man was on their porch, had walked into the back yard and told her he was looking for someone in the area and then left.

Responding deputies saw a nearby vehicle and spoke with the occupants, including the driver, who deputies identified as 19-year-old Francisco Imanol Guerrero of Lake Geneva. Guerrero said that he was looking for his friend’s residence to pick up a PlayStation gaming system.

Deputies reported observing signs of impairment and Guerrero allegedly failed a field sobriety test. A K-9 unit was also called to the scene and the dog alerted deputies about the possibility of contraband in the vehicle. During the search, deputies reported finding drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun.

Guerrero was transported to the Racine County Jail, where he was being held as of Tuesday on pending charges of operating while impaired, first offense; being armed while impaired; disorderly conduct; carrying a concealed weapon; felony and misdemeanor counts of bail jumping; and operating with a suspended driver's license.

