BURLINGTON — A Lake Geneva man allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13.
Eduardo Sandoval, 36, has been charged with two felony counts of first degree child sexual assault having sexual contact with a child under age 13.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 6:19 p.m. Wednesday, an officer spoke to a victim who said that Sandoval put his hand up her shirt and bra and touched her breast. When confronted about doing this, Sandoval said “Mija, it wasn’t even like that,” and then later saying “I’m sorry mija I didn’t mean it like that it’s the alcohol.”
Sandoval was arrested on Thursday and interviewed by police. He said he suffers from alcoholism. When asked about sexually assaulting the victim, he said: “She was feeling super sick and I tried to check her heart to make sure she is not feeling sick.” He then looked down and shook his head and said “If you guys wanna arrest me and lock me go ahead and do that.” He reportedly said that his brain is “so messed up” and he can’t remember.
Sandoval was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for June 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
