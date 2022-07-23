Lake Geneva man accused of stealing alcohol from Walmart, was allegedly found passed out drunk in parking lot

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Lake Geneva man was accused of stealing alcohol from Walmart. He allegedly was found passed out drunk in the parking lot.
Jeffery Aaron Polcyn, 59, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of retail theft intentionally concealing less than or equal to $500.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 9:40 a.m. on Sunday, an officer was sent to Walmart, 3049 S. Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, for a man who was passed out in the parking lot.
Upon arrival, the officer approached the vehicle and noticed the man, identified as Polcyn, was half out of the vehicle with his body reclined in the driver's seat. There were several bottles of alcohol on the passenger seat and one on the driver floorboard. One of the bottles still had a security tag on it from Walmart.
People are also reading…
At 6 a.m. on Tuesday, an officer was informed that a loss prevention agent for Walmart was able to locate Polcyn inside the store. A video showed him walking inside, picking up a bag of beef jerky before disappearing behind a shelving unit, and then reappearing with a large bottle of vodka, hiding it in his sweater pocket.
Polcyn was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A status conference is on Aug. 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 21, 2022
Today's mugshots: July 21
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kevin L. Jones
Kevin L. Jones, 1600 block of Flett Avenue, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Josue R. Rodriguez
Josue R. Rodriguez, 2700 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), attempting to flee or elude an officer, violate a court order restricting operating privilege ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Andres L. Williams
Andres (aka Dre) L. Williams, 1900 block of Slauson Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of THC.
John M. Cihler
John (aka Jamie Keller) M. Cihler, 1600 block of Illinois Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Shane T. Lozano
Shane T. Lozano, 1600 block of Russet Street, Racine, criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Dessie J. Morris
Dessie J. Morris, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Jeffery Aaron Polcyn
Jeffery Aaron Polcyn, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Keone N. Sims
Keone N. Sims, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Daniel S. Chenoweth
Daniel S. Chenoweth, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, burglary or a building or dwelling, theft of movable property (between $10,000-$100,000), felony criminal damage to property, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft, attempt entry into a locked coin box, obstructing an officer, possession of THC.