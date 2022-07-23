 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake Geneva man accused of stealing alcohol from Walmart, was allegedly found passed out drunk in parking lot

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Lake Geneva man was accused of stealing alcohol from Walmart. He allegedly was found passed out drunk in the parking lot.

Jeffery Polcyn

Polcyn

Jeffery Aaron Polcyn, 59, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of retail theft intentionally concealing less than or equal to $500.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 9:40 a.m. on Sunday, an officer was sent to Walmart, 3049 S. Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, for a man who was passed out in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, the officer approached the vehicle and noticed the man, identified as Polcyn, was half out of the vehicle with his body reclined in the driver's seat. There were several bottles of alcohol on the passenger seat and one on the driver floorboard. One of the bottles still had a security tag on it from Walmart.

At 6 a.m. on Tuesday, an officer was informed that a loss prevention agent for Walmart was able to locate Polcyn inside the store. A video showed him walking inside, picking up a bag of beef jerky before disappearing behind a shelving unit, and then reappearing with a large bottle of vodka, hiding it in his sweater pocket.

Polcyn was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A status conference is on Aug. 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

