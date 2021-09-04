 Skip to main content
Lake Geneva man accused of sexually assaulting his boss in Burlington, tried to blackmail her
Lake Geneva man accused of sexually assaulting his boss in Burlington, tried to blackmail her

BURLINGTON — A Lake Geneva man has been accused of sexually assaulting and blackmailing his boss.

Oscar Marquez, 41, was charged with felony counts of third degree sexual assault, threatening to communicate derogatory information, stalking, and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and battery.

According to a criminal complaint:

An investigator spoke to a woman Tuesday morning who said that in June she hired Marquez as a delivery driver and cook.

He eventually expressed his feelings toward her but she rejected him. He forcefully kissed her and tried taking a photo of it and threatened to show her husband the picture. One other time she went to his house, and he suddenly got on top of her and sexually assaulted her. He took a video of the act and said “I got you,” and told her that he would send it to her husband if she didn’t do what he wanted.

She said on Aug. 27, he followed her to a Walmart where he took her phone away. He then got in her car and drove around the parking lot and almost hit a woman. She said it wasn’t uncommon for him to call her 30 times a day and he also told her he had been to prison in the past and knows how to “play the system.”

The investigation began Aug. 31, when Marquez allegedly followed the woman he is accused of assaulting into the Burlington Police Department, 224 E Jefferson St.

Marquez was given a $30,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

