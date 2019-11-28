You are the owner of this article.
Lake Geneva contractor charged with scamming Wind Lake resident out of $2.3k
Lake Geneva contractor charged with scamming Wind Lake resident out of $2.3k

WIND LAKE — A Lake Geneva contractor has been charged for allegedly scamming a Wind Lake woman out of almost $2,300.

Jeffrey M. Stasiak, 40, faces a misdemeanor charge of theft in a business setting and two counts of felony bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint:

The woman hired Stasiak in May to replace some windows in her home. The contract totaled $2,278.47.

Time passed and work was never completed. Stasiak reportedly gave various excuses such as delayed orders, weather, a family death and missing parts.

He would not give the woman a receipt for the window order when asked, but claimed he ordered them through a store in Illinois.

The woman called the store and an employee told her Stasiak had never placed an order there. On June 17, the woman requested a refund. Two weeks later, Stasiak said he canceled the order and was sending a refund.

An investigator called Stasiak on Oct. 21, and Stasiak reportedly said he had used the money to pay employee salaries and for gas.

Stasiak made an initial court appearance Tuesday, during which a $500 cash bond was set, records show. His next appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 11.

He was not in custody at the Racine County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

