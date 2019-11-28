Lake Geneva contractor charged with scamming Wind Lake resident out of $2.3k

WIND LAKE — A Lake Geneva contractor has been charged for allegedly scamming a Wind Lake woman out of almost $2,300.
Jeffrey M. Stasiak, 40, faces a misdemeanor charge of theft in a business setting and two counts of felony bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
The woman hired Stasiak in May to replace some windows in her home. The contract totaled $2,278.47.
Time passed and work was never completed. Stasiak reportedly gave various excuses such as delayed orders, weather, a family death and missing parts.
He would not give the woman a receipt for the window order when asked, but claimed he ordered them through a store in Illinois.
The woman called the store and an employee told her Stasiak had never placed an order there. On June 17, the woman requested a refund. Two weeks later, Stasiak said he canceled the order and was sending a refund.
An investigator called Stasiak on Oct. 21, and Stasiak reportedly said he had used the money to pay employee salaries and for gas.
Stasiak made an initial court appearance Tuesday, during which a $500 cash bond was set, records show. His next appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 11.
He was not in custody at the Racine County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 25
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Gregory Johnson
Gregory Johnson, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Reana Jean Ludwigson
Reana Jean Ludwigson, of Riverside Drive, Racine, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
William R. Bassler
William R. Bassler, 1600 block of Holmes Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to abuse a hazardous substance, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Levert Woodall
Levert Woodall, 3900 block of Green Street, Racine, possession of THC, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
Alexander D. Wilson
Alexander D. Wilson, 3600 block of Washington Avenue, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dylan Matthew Sura
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Dylan Matthew Sura, 4800 block of Scotts Way, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
Nathan James Pollard
Nathan James Pollard, 7000 block of Ashwood Lane, Wind Lake, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Jose Carlos Mariscal
Jose Carlos Mariscal, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor battery with use of a dangerous weapon, strangulation and suffocation with domestic abuse assessments.
Darryl H. Liddell
Darryl H. Liddell, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver 5-15 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicole Lynn Joseph
Nicole Lynn Joseph, 4500 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Demetrius D. Johnson
Demetrius D. Johnson, of Milwaukee, physical abuse of a child.
Devone Allen Kessler
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Devone Allen Kessler, 2100 block of 16th Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Guadalupe David Gutierrez
Guadalupe David Gutierrez, of Wauwatosa, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Nicole Kathleen Brosky
Nicole Kathleen Brosky, 8000 block of Crystal Drive, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property.
Michael A. Hines
Michael A. Hines, 1600 block of Charles Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.