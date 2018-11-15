BURLINGTON — A rural Lake Geneva man, who is accused of an attempted rape in May, 2017 at a Burlington motel appeared in court on Thursday.
Daniel R. Vekeroff, 42, of the Town of Geneva, was charged Thursday in Racine County Circuit Court with second-degree sexual assault and could be fined up to $100,000 and face imprisonment up to 40 years.
There had been an arrest warrant out since May of this year for Vekeroff and he was listed as officially in custody as of Thursday, court records indicated.
According to the criminal complaint:
In June 2017, a Burlington police officer was dispatched to the Sky View Inn, 733 Milwaukee Ave., for a report of a sexual assault. The officer met with a woman who gave a description of the man she alleged had raped her.
The woman said she had been drinking with some of her friends starting at 11 p.m. and had stayed up all night. At about 5:45 a.m., she went outside to a grassy area, sat on a bench and had a cigarette. She had started to fall asleep on the bench when Vekeroff approached her.
She told the officer that she thought the man was trying to protect her since she was falling asleep outside. She walked with him to the stairway and went upstairs. At the top of the stairs they sat down and smoked a cigarette.
The woman then told police Vekeroff allegedly grabbed her wrists and pulled her to the ground while he removed her shorts and underwear. She said she felt him attempt to penetrate her behind and started screaming loudly for help.
After she started screaming Vekeroff got up and ran down the stairs. The woman said she spent five to 10 minutes collecting herself then went to her room to call the police.
After speaking with police, the woman was taken to Aurora Medical Center in Burlington for a sexual assault examination. Evidence was collected and police delivered it to the state crime lab in Milwaukee.
Suspect identified
In January of this year, Vekeroff was identified as a suspect and he was interviewed by an officer twice. On the first occasion Vekeroff denied any contact with any women other than his girlfriend at the Sky View Inn. At the second interview, Vekeroff said he did attempt to have consensual intercourse with a woman.
In February, the state crime lab identified Vekeroff as the source of the genetic material collected in the exam. According to the complaint, the DNA profile matching Vekeroff's is rarer than one in 7 trillion individuals.
An arrest warrant for Vekeroff was issued in May.
At his initial appearance on Thursday, Vekeroff's cash bond was set for $100,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Nov. 21. He remained in custody at the Racine County Jail as of Thursday night, online records indicated.