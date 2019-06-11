{{featured_button_text}}

LA CROSSE — Police said a La Crosse man reported finding small, sharp screws wrapped in cooked bacon while walking his dog this weekend.

The man noticed his dog eating something near a tree at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Avon Street, according to the incident report.

The man’s dog was not injured, but a quarter-sized piece of cooked bacon had ½-inch screws placed in it, police said.

