Killing of Terrance Blair: No one currently in custody

RACINE — As of Monday afternoon, no one was in custody following a shooting that killed 42-year-old business owner Terrance Blair and injured a 28-year-old woman in Uptown at bar hour Sunday.
The killing of Blair was the city's sixth homicide of 2022.
On Sunday, the Racine Police Department reported that one person was in custody, but that person has since been released and has not been publicly identified.
The investigation is ongoing.
During a press conference Monday afternoon, Police Chief Maurice Robinson pleaded with the public to share information about who may have pulled the trigger.
Robinson confirmed what Blair's widow, Yolonda “Yogi” Edwards, had said: She and her husband were intending to prevent or break up a fight in the parking lot outside his bar in Uptown, Jimmy's Mr. Kool Sports Bar, when the shooting began.
Robinson called Blair "an absolutely innocent victim."
Edwards was unharmed and said, in a Facebook video posted hours after her husband was fatally shot, she did not know who started the shooting.
Through the investigation, Robinson said police "did not identify a suspect or motive" so far.
He urged those with information to call the RPD's Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756, or for those who want to remain anonymous to contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.
"This cannot stand for the new normal of the City of Racine. Gun violence cannot be tolerated," Mayor Cory Mason said Monday. "We have to support the Racine Police Department."
Added Alderman Maurice Horton, who has long worked in education and gang diversion: "The city is hurting. The city is hurting really, really bad."
Referring to a recent surge in gun violence locally, Horton said he has not seen this amount of violence in the community in perhaps 15 years.
Photos from crime scene in Uptown where one man was shot and killed early Sunday
RIC Peace Vigil
Quashana Foster greets Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson before a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. She is a pastor at Fellowship Baptist Church on Summit Avenue. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Angela Haney, Organizer for the Racine Interfaith Coalition wipes away a tear after praying at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. She is with Tamerin Hayward of RIC. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Rev. Danielle Lindstrom of Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church prays at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Ramiro Flores, Seminarian at Emma’s Lutheran Church, prays at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Quashana Foster prays during a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. She is a pastor at Fellowship Baptist Church on Summit Avenue. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Tony Roland, RIC’s vigil musician, plays a song for peace at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
14 photos: Police chief, mayor, area pastors speak at vigil to end violence in Racine Sunday
Tears and prayers were shed and shared on Monument Square Sunday evening.
