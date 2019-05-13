KENOSHA — Fifteen-year-old Martice Fuller had planned to shoot his former girlfriend Kaylie Juga when he went to her home last Thursday after school, according to prosecutors.
Fuller was charged Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree homicide and armed burglary for the killing of 15-year-old Kaylie Juga and shooting of her mother, Stephanie Juga.
Automatically charged as an adult because of the charge, he faces life in prison if convicted.
According to the criminal complaint, the day of the shooting Kaylie was in her room listening to music after school when her mother Stephanie “heard a blood-curdling scream from (Kaylie) followed by a bang and followed by another scream.”
When Stephanie Juga went to the room, she saw Fuller standing at the threshold of the bedroom. He pointed a gun at Stephanie, according to the complaint. “Mrs. Juga pleaded with the defendant ‘You don’t have to do this.’ ” The defendant replied to Mrs. Juga “Yes, I have to,” the complaint states.
Stephanie Juga attempted to shut the door but was shot in the arm and wrist. She again tried to close the door, but the complaint states Fuller kicked it open and shot Stephanie Juga again, this time in the chest. She fled to a bathroom, locked the door and called 911.
When Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found Kaylie Juga with gunshot wounds to her head and chest. She died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts by first responders.
Evidence detailed
District Attorney Michael Graveley said Monday that there is evidence that Fuller planned the attack, including evidence of “multiple attempts to get a firearm.”
Graveley said Fuller had a friend drive him to a location about 10 blocks away from the Jugas’ home on the 10900 block of 66th Street in the Horizons subdivision, near Aurora Kenosha Medical Center, and that he had a bicycle stashed in the area.
“He brought a change of clothes,” Graveley said, saying there is security video that shows a person who matches Fuller’s description entering the garage of the Jugas’ home, and video that shows he appears to have changed clothing before going into the house, and then changed again after leaving.
The same friend who dropped him off in the area picked him up again at his request between 3:20 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. in the same place where she had dropped him off. That friend, a teenage girl, told police when she picked up Fuller “he was highly upset. (She) indicated the defendant told her it was really bad and that a group of girls who the defendant knew had shot (Kaylie) and he was crying at this time.”
Graveley said Fuller’s actions appear to show “a high degree of premeditation.”
Prior encounters
According to Graveley, there were a series of troubling encounters between Fuller and his former girlfriend leading up to the shooting. He said the business where Kaylie Juga worked modified her work rules to allow her to lock the door to the business if she was alone “because of the defendant’s frequent visits.” He said the Juga family reported that Fuller had been “driving by the house at all hours of the day and night.”
At Bradford High School, where both teens had been sophomores — and where Fuller was a starting quarterback on the football team and Kaylie Juga was a cheerleader — Fuller had been expelled due to “intimidating and threatening conduct with the victim.”
According to Tanya Ruder, Unified spokeswoman, students and staff returned to Bradford High School on Monday as classes resumed. On Friday, the school was closed, as the school community mourned the death of Kaylie Juga.
“Bradford was open today with counseling services available for both students and staff who are grieving and trying to cope with the tragic incident that occurred in our community last week. Support will continue for our Bradford school community in the days ahead,” Ruder said Monday.
Being held in Racine
In court, Fuller, who is being held in a juvenile detention facility in Racine, was soft spoken, answering the court commissioner’s questions quietly, keeping his head bowed, but showing little emotion.
“He has never been in trouble before,” defense attorney Carl Johnson told the commissioner. “He has no adjudications in the juvenile system.”
Johnson said Fuller has lived in Kenosha with his parents and siblings throughout his life. However, according to Graveley, in the days leading up to the shootings Fuller had been staying at friend’s homes rather than going home.
On the night of the shootings, Fuller went to a cousin’s house in Racine. That cousin, who convinced Fuller to turn himself in, told police Fuller admitted to her that he went to the Jugas’ house with the intent “to only shoot her twice” but that when she screamed it “freaked him out at which point he shot her additional times.”
While the cousin said Fuller admitted to her that he shot Kaylie Juga and her mother, he denied to police that he was involved. According to the criminal complaint, after turning himself in to police, he told a detective that the afternoon of the shooting he had been at his own home napping, and that he then went for a walk near Parkside. The complaint states that Fuller’s mother initially told police a similar story, but later admitted “she made up the story and that she said it to help her son.”
Court Commissioner Larry Keating set Fuller’s bond at $1 million.
Keating said the allegation outlined in the complaint “frankly, is senseless. It is chilling, premeditated, it appears, and cowardly.”
Fuller — whose 16th birthday is Thursday — is next scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing May 24. His defense attorneys may indicate at that time whether they will attempt to move the case into juvenile court through a reverse waiver process.
