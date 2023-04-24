RACINE — The Racine Police Department is warning those who own Kia and Hyundai vehicles of an increase in thefts.

Over the past few months, the Racine Police Department has seen a significant increase in thefts and attempted thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles in the City of Racine, mainly during overnight hours, the RPD said in a news release.

The primary Kia models being damaged or stolen are Kia Forte, Kia Soul and Kia Sorento. The primary Hyundai models being damaged or stolen are Hyundai Elantra, Hyundai Sonata and Hyundai Accent.

According to reporting by the Associated Press, these cars are stolen at nearly twice the rate of the rest of the auto industry because their keys lack computer chips for theft "immobilizer" systems.

The thefts apparently started in the Milwaukee area more than two years ago and spread to multiple Midwest cities and to Colorado and New Mexico after instructional videos appeared on social media.

Those owning any Kia or Hyundai are to consider using an anti-theft device such as The Club, parking the vehicle in a garage or well-lit area or an area under obvious surveillance.

The carmakers have taken some steps to prevent additional thefts, including providing free steering wheel locks through local police departments.

Numerous apprehensions of offenders have been made, yet the problem is growing, the RPD said.

The Highway Loss Data Institute, a unit of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, found that Hyundais and Kias without immobilizers had a vehicle theft claim rate of 2.18 per 1,000 insured vehicle years. The rest of the industry combined had a rate of 1.21. An insured vehicle year is equal to one vehicle insured for one year.

The institute, which issued its findings in September, compared vehicles from the 2015 through 2019 model years. It studied vehicle theft claims from 2021.

Chip keys, which started to show up in the 1990s, communicate with another chip in the ignition switch. If they match, the engines will start. If they don't match, a thief can't start the engine.

Keys don't have an immobilizer system in several lower-priced versions of vehicles from the two South Korean automakers such as the Kia Rio and Sportage and the Hyundai Accent, the institute said.

In 2021 in Milwaukee, 66% of the 10,476 stolen vehicles were Hyundais or Kias, according to a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report. The number of thefts slowed in 2022. Through Sept. 12, 2022, 6,048 vehicles were taken, but 58% of them were Hyundais or Kias, Milwaukee police said.

All 2022 Kias got immobilizers either at the start of or during the model year. Hyundai said all models produced after Nov. 1, 2021 have immobilizers as standard equipment.

How to prevent car theft

According to a September report from NerdWallet, the National Insurance Crime Bureau recommends making sure insurance policies are current, taking valuables with you or keeping them out of sight when you leave your car, locking your car when it’s unoccupied and parking in well-lit areas.

If you own a 2011-2021 Kia or Hyundai, check with your carmaker about your specific vehicle to find out whether you’re at a higher risk for car theft and what the manufacturer will do to help.

Kia owners can call customer assistance at 800-333-4542.

Hyundai owners can call 800-633-5151.

The free steering wheel locks Kia and Hyundai are providing are a visible deterrent that could keep someone from breaking into your vehicle in an attempt to steal it.

In addition to providing the steering wheel locks, as well as engine immobilizers in new models, Hyundai has said car owners can buy a Compustar security kit that would help prevent thefts.

To help prevent theft, owners should roll up windows, lock doors and take the key or fob with them, the National Insurance Crime Bureau says. They should park in well-lighted areas or a garage. If they have to park outdoors, owners should consider installing motion-sensor lights.

