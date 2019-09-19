{{featured_button_text}}
West's bike

Pictured here is the bike Ty' Rese West was riding when he encountered Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese on June 15. This photo shows where West reportedly dropped the bike and started to run on foot away from Giese.

 Racine County District Attorney's Office

There is a lot to digest in the 23-page report released by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office Wednesday — supplemented by a video, audio recording and nine photos — regarding the fatal officer-involved shooting that left 18-year-old Ty’ Rese West dead on June 15.

The Journal Times has reviewed the report in full. Here are 10 key points we learned:

Download PDF DA Tricia Hanson's decision on officer-involved death

1. No footage, officer was only witness

“There are no relevant squad recordings,” District Attorney Tricia Hanson concluded in her decision not to charge Sgt. Eric Giese in the June 15 shooting. Giese’s squad vehicle was not recording and was also out of position to record the shooting, Giese did not turn on his body camera, and there reportedly were not any other relevant videos found from the surrounding area that could’ve recorded the shooting.

Four pieces of physical evidence were considered by Hanson, according to the decision: Body camera video from an officer who arrived on scene later, photos of the scene after the shooting, audio from Racine County Dispatch and the firearm allegedly carried by West that was found at the scene.

2. Official body cam policy

Per the Mount Pleasant Police Department Policy Manual: During pursuits of suspects (like what happened before West was shot), officers are not directly instructed to activate their body camera. However, they are encouraged to “at their discretion.” Giese reported that he had had issues with his camera not working properly in the past.

3. Stolen car and gun theft

Hours before West encountered Giese, the 18-year-old had been at a party on 14th Street in Kenosha. He and four other “young people” left at about 8 p.m. in what police said was a stolen vehicle. Police said that all five people allegedly fled when they were pulled over by Kenosha Police, but only West got away.

4. Marijuana

According to West’s toxicology report, the only substance in West’s blood was tetrahydrocannabinol, aka THC or marijuana.

5. Both hands occupied

Part of the reason Giese said he couldn’t use other forms of “less lethal force” to apprehend West was because both of his hands were occupied. As he stood over West, but before he shot him, Giese had his gun in his right hand and his radio in his left. Normally, the radio microphone is attached to the officer’s lapel, but Giese reportedly had a new radio that wasn’t able to attach.

“With both hands full, Sergeant Giese could not utilize any of the additional tools he carried on his utility belt to end the situation,” Hanson wrote.

6. Training told Giese to ‘act’ and not ‘react’

After the incident, Giese later said he had been trained to “act” rather than “react” in potentially dangerous situations. Since he believed West might be going for the gun he had dropped, Giese said he needed to use deadly force before his own life could have been placed in danger.

7. Decisions before chase

While Giese was out on patrol and saw West riding a bike, he told Racine County Dispatch “I don’t know if he (West) is going to stop for me.” Giese later told investigators that, once the pursuit began, Giese yelled at West: “Stop, or I am going to send my dog.”

Giese later admitted, according to the court decision, that he “did not believe that there was legal authority to use his dog for this kind of stop.”

West continued riding his bike away from Giese until the sergeant used his police vehicle to cut off West by parking in front of him as West pedaled along the sidewalk. West then dropped the bike and the foot pursuit began.

8. Gun taken from a home in Milwaukee

The gun that West had allegedly been carrying was taken from a Milwaukee woman’s home three years ago. The woman told police that she has “no ties to anyone in Racine County.”

9. 95 seconds between start of chase and shots fired

According to the investigation, 95 seconds (or just over 1½ minutes) passed between the start of the chase and shots being fired. The chase ended on the 2500 block of Racine Street, approximately 287 feet away from where it began.

10. Teen died earlier this year while riding a bike at night without headlamp

Many community members have called into question why Giese would try to stop West for riding a bike without a headlight. According to the court decision, Giese was one of several officers who responded to the scene of a hit-and-run homicide after 10 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2019, where 18-year-old Teren Cagle was killed while riding his bike on Highway 32. Cagle’s bike didn’t have a headlight.

Hanson noted that the spot where West died was less than 1½ miles north of where Cagle was hit.

The district attorney concluded that trying to stop West had been “a legitimate stop for the purpose of community safety.”

