Pictured here is the bike Ty' Rese West was riding when he encountered Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese on June 15. This photo shows where West reportedly dropped the bike and started to run on foot away from Giese.
There is a lot to digest in the 23-page report released by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office Wednesday — supplemented by a video, audio recording and nine photos — regarding the fatal officer-involved shooting that left 18-year-old Ty’ Rese West dead on June 15.
The Journal Times has reviewed the report in full. Here are 10 key points we learned:
“There are no relevant squad recordings,” District Attorney Tricia Hanson concluded in her decision not to charge Sgt. Eric Giese in the June 15 shooting. Giese’s squad vehicle was not recording and was also out of position to record the shooting, Giese did not turn on his body camera, and there reportedly were not any other relevant videos found from the surrounding area that could’ve recorded the shooting.
Four pieces of physical evidence were considered by Hanson, according to the decision: Body camera video from an officer who arrived on scene later, photos of the scene after the shooting, audio from Racine County Dispatch and the firearm allegedly carried by West that was found at the scene.
Per the Mount Pleasant Police Department Policy Manual: During pursuits of suspects (like what happened before West was shot), officers are not directly instructed to activate their body camera. However, they are encouraged to “at their discretion.” Giese reported that he had had issues with his camera not working properly in the past.
3. Stolen car and gun theft
Hours before West encountered Giese, the 18-year-old had been at a party on 14th Street in Kenosha. He and four other “young people” left at about 8 p.m. in what police said was a stolen vehicle. Police said that all five people allegedly fled when they were pulled over by Kenosha Police, but only West got away.
4. Marijuana
According to West’s toxicology report, the only substance in West’s blood was tetrahydrocannabinol, aka THC or marijuana.
5. Both hands occupied
Part of the reason Giese said he couldn’t use other forms of “less lethal force” to apprehend West was because both of his hands were occupied. As he stood over West, but before he shot him, Giese had his gun in his right hand and his radio in his left. Normally, the radio microphone is attached to the officer’s lapel, but Giese reportedly had a new radio that wasn’t able to attach.
“With both hands full, Sergeant Giese could not utilize any of the additional tools he carried on his utility belt to end the situation,” Hanson wrote.
After the incident, Giese later said he had been trained to “act” rather than “react” in potentially dangerous situations. Since he believed West might be going for the gun he had dropped, Giese said he needed to use deadly force before his own life could have been placed in danger.
7. Decisions before chase
While Giese was out on patrol and saw West riding a bike, he told Racine County Dispatch “I don’t know if he (West) is going to stop for me.” Giese later told investigators that, once the pursuit began, Giese yelled at West: “Stop, or I am going to send my dog.”
Giese later admitted, according to the court decision, that he “did not believe that there was legal authority to use his dog for this kind of stop.”
West continued riding his bike away from Giese until the sergeant used his police vehicle to cut off West by parking in front of him as West pedaled along the sidewalk. West then dropped the bike and the foot pursuit began.
8. Gun taken from a home in Milwaukee
The gun that West had allegedly been carrying was taken from a Milwaukee woman’s home three years ago. The woman told police that she has “no ties to anyone in Racine County.”
9. 95 seconds between start of chase and shots fired
According to the investigation, 95 seconds (or just over 1½ minutes) passed between the start of the chase and shots being fired. The chase ended on the 2500 block of Racine Street, approximately 287 feet away from where it began.
10. Teen died earlier this year while riding a bike at night without headlamp
Many community members have called into question why Giese would try to stop West for riding a bike without a headlight. According to the court decision, Giese was one of several officers who responded to the scene of a hit-and-run homicide after 10 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2019, where 18-year-old Teren Cagle was killed while riding his bike on Highway 32. Cagle’s bike didn’t have a headlight.
Hanson noted that the spot where West died was less than 1½ miles north of where Cagle was hit.
The district attorney concluded that trying to stop West had been “a legitimate stop for the purpose of community safety.”
Before the JT hired him, Adam went to St. Cat's before going to Drake University. He covers homelessness and Caledonia, helps lead social media efforts, believes in the Oxford comma, and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
An armed felon in a stolen car runs from the cops twice, fights a cop, refuses commands and arrest, and gets shot reaching for his gun. He couldn't have been any more in charge of his own destiny.
I knew that it wasn't smart to ride a bike without a light at night - and I also learned that it is also against WI State Statute, 347.489, and the penalty is may be required to forfeit not less than $10 nor more than $200. It's not being shot 3 times and killed. The Officer could have chosen to confiscate the bicycle and let Tyrese go - it certainly would be the wiser choice if the Police want to be considered as a positive part of the Community - and not killers to be feared. Truth be - for Minorities in Racine County - a minor offense leads to a chase, gun violence and death too many times.
As for the claim that Tyrese's fingerprints were alleged to be found at a crime scene - where then was the warrant for his arrest? No warrant means he wasn't suspect - but Trish had to throw that out there. So let me ask you Trish - provide some specific evidence - not hearsay. And let me remind you Trish - when your opponent, Thomas Binger questioned you about Rich Chiapetes Arrest YOU claimed you couldn't get access - but somehow a lowly member of the public like me was able to obtain a copy.
Trish Hanson - I'm calling your integrity into question - because I don't believe you.
As for the Officer not being able to turn his video camera on - it is possible - and it is also possible that it is a coverup to protect Racine County and MTP for a huge lawsuit. As for all the Officers having their body cameras as Eric Giese described what happened - well sure makes it convenient for every Officer to share the same memory and preserves that memory for Eric Giese so he doesn't trip up and possibly provide different testimony at a later date. It may not be exactly murder - but it is excessive force.
It is amazing the amount of White Privilege in this Community. Former DA Rich Chiapete committed numerous crimes and offenses, along with his wife (who was never charged) and got away with 3 Municipal Ordinance tickets issued by City of Racine Attorney Robert Weber – who is now the Municipal Judge. As for criminal activity at Racine City Hall - former Mayor John Dickert claimed to have fired an Embezzler - so where is the Police Report and Court Records? When will Racine Police Chief Art Howell provide an update on the Embezzler fired by Former Mayor John Dickert? Curt Johnson was allowed to move the victim out of State, who was then never extradidated back to Wisconsin to provide her testimony. And didn’t Circuit Court Judge Gerald Pateck “The Home Court Advantage” claim that Dickert was acting as Mayor while campaigning for Mayor on WRJN – sticking taxpayers with his $100,000 legal bill?
Anyone who believes that "Tyrese got what he deserved" is at the least, mentally ill.
Trish Hanson is unsuitable to serve as Racine County DA and needs to be recalled.
"The court decision does not address the possibility of Giese dropping the radio to free up his left hand."
So adam, when did this go to court? The truth is IT HASN'T. Didn't they teach you to proof read your story and get your facts straight when you went to "journalism" school. You just let your bias slip out of the bag with that one pal. This isn't a news story, its an opinion piece.
Let’s just be honest...the kid screwed up and got what he deserved or he’d be alive and his parents wouldn’t want a windfall from the city. I feel bad for the cop who is the real victim. The cop should sue and make a windfall, not the punk kid!
Stay classy jt trying to sell your papers. You expert knowledge of the findings are far above and beyond the state doj. I think we should have you guys investigate everything criminal.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.