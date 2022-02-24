Kentucky woman arrested in Racine after she allegedly was found asleep behind the wheel, fleeing

RACINE — A Kentucky woman allegedly was found asleep at a Racine intersection who then sped away after an officer woke her up before she was arrested.
Taylor L. Akmon, 21, from Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a third offense.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 4:26 a.m. on Tuesday, an officer was sent to the intersection of Case and De Koven avenues for a car that was parked with someone sleeping at the wheel.
The officer arrived at the scene and saw the vehicle. The driver, later identified as Akmon, was slumped over in her seat. The officer knocked on the glass but Akmon did not respond. He knocked louder and yelled at Akmon and she woke up and looked at him. He asked if she was okay and then she looked forward and lurched the car forward. He told her she needed to stop the car, and then she looked at him before speeding away.
An officer was able to find the car and conducted a traffic stop. Akmon claimed she had no knowledge about the interaction she just had with the other officer. He speech was slurred and her breath smelled of alcohol. She had two prior OWI convictions out of Ohio, both from 2020.
Akmon was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for March 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Feb. 23, 2022
Today's mugshots: Feb. 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Emanuel Raheem King
Emanuel Raheem King, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating without a license (3rd or subsequent offense within 3 years).
Peter James Lui
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Peter James Lui, 4000 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon).
Terrell D. Cobbs
Terrell D. Cobbs, 1000 block of Pearl Street, Racine, possession of THC, disorderly conduct.
Michael Lee Cunningham
Michael Lee Cunningham, 1700 block of Center Street, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery, substantial battery.
Taylor L. Akmon
Taylor L. Akmon, Louisville, Kentucky, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Priscilla J. Armstrong
Priscilla J. Armstrong, 1800 block of Mead Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Amera A. Alaam
Amera A. Alaam, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping.