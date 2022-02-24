Kentucky woman arrested in Racine after she allegedly was found asleep behind the wheel, fleeing

RACINE — A Kentucky woman allegedly was found asleep at a Racine intersection who then sped away after an officer woke her up before she was arrested.

Taylor L. Akmon, 21, from Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a third offense.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 4:26 a.m. on Tuesday, an officer was sent to the intersection of Case and De Koven avenues for a car that was parked with someone sleeping at the wheel.

The officer arrived at the scene and saw the vehicle. The driver, later identified as Akmon, was slumped over in her seat. The officer knocked on the glass but Akmon did not respond. He knocked louder and yelled at Akmon and she woke up and looked at him. He asked if she was okay and then she looked forward and lurched the car forward. He told her she needed to stop the car, and then she looked at him before speeding away.

An officer was able to find the car and conducted a traffic stop. Akmon claimed she had no knowledge about the interaction she just had with the other officer. He speech was slurred and her breath smelled of alcohol. She had two prior OWI convictions out of Ohio, both from 2020.

Akmon was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for March 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0