Kenosha woman who allegedly was practicing driving caused a crash that injured a passenger

BURLINGTON — A Kenosha woman who was reportedly practicing driving because she didn't have a license allegedly caused a crash, which injured another woman who was in the car, then fled the scene.

Valorie J. Gruber, 42, of the 6700 block of 14th Avenue, was charged with three felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and two misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense).

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:56 a.m. on Friday, a deputy was sent to a single-car crash in the 8300 block of Fishman Road. A gray Hyundai went off the road into the ditch, and a female occupant was complaining of difficulty breathing.

Upon arrival, the deputy saw the Hyundai in the ditch and the female occupant. She said that she was having difficulty breathing and had pain in her chest. Paramedics arrived and were able to remove her from the vehicle and assist her on a stretcher. She had a large laceration to the lower part of her leg and was bleeding.

A resident said that three people ran south crossing Country View Lane into the woods. Inside the vehicle was a driver's license that belonged to a man with an address in Union Grove. Another ID was found belonging to Gruber.

All three people who fled were found and arrested in the area of Fishman and Karcher Roads. The driver was identified as Gruber. She said she, along with three others, got into the car and drove. The woman who was found injured was driving at the time and after making several stops she switched with Gruber so she could practice driving. She said they were out joyriding and admitted to going at a high rate of speed. She said the woman pushed her shoulder and caused her to lose control and crash into the ditch. She was afraid she would be arrested since she did not have a license so she fled along with two others. She said she did check on the other woman to make sure she was okay before fleeing.

A deputy then spoke to another of the passengers who said Gruber was driving at a high rate of speed when the other woman pushed her to have her slow down. He tried to break up the argument but then Gruber lost control and crashed.

Gruber then said she drank 2-3 mixed vodka drinks at 9:30 a.m. that day. The vehicle is owned by her and she confirmed she was practicing driving so she could get her license back. She had a preliminary breath test with a result of 0.04, less than the legal limit, and admitted that she is prescribed medications but denied taking any that day.

Gruber was given a $5,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.