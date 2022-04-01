Kenosha woman sentenced to prison for hitting, killing woman with truck, then fleeing

KENOSHA — Kady Beth Mehaffey, having pleaded guilty to killing 33-year-old Marisol Mendoza-Lopez in a hit-and-run in 2020 in Kenosha, has been sentenced to more than 8 years of further prison time in the case.

On Thursday in Kenosha County Circuit Court, Judge Robert Repischak — typically a Racine County Circuit Court judge, he heard the Mehaffey case in Kenosha County — sentenced Mehaffey to 10 years of incarceration, minus 566 days of time already served in jail, followed by five years of extended supervision.

The maximum sentence would have been 15 years in prison plus 10 years of extended supervision.

Mehaffey, now 44, pleaded no contest to charges of hit-and-run involving injury and hit-and-run involving death in connection with her having failed to stop for a stop sign and hitting Mendoza-Lopez with her pickup truck on the evening of Sept. 10, 2020. Mendoza-Lopez was walking in a crosswalk on 24th Avenue at the time; a man who was with Mendoza-Lopez was injured in the crash.

Police reported that surveillance video from a business nearby shows the red truck fleeing at a high speed and running a stop sign at 54th Street.

As part of a plea deal, charges of felony second-degree reckless homicide and misdemeanor obstructing an officer were dropped.

According to her obituary, Mendoza-Lopez was born in Mexico City and had been working at Heartland Produce at the time of her death.

Mendoza-Lopez's family had said she was pregnant at the time of her death, but after an autopsy, the medical examiner reported that she was not pregnant at the time of her death.