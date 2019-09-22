MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kenosha woman is accused of driving under the influence and causing an accident injuring three individuals.
According to the news release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department, MPPD officials responded at 1:05 a.m. to a report of an accident with injuries near the intersection of Highway 20 and Interstate 94.
Upon arrival, officials found two vehicles in the roadside ditch. One was a 2012 Hyundai with heavy rear-end damage east of the intersection. Three males were inside, all whom sustained injuries officials described as non-life-threatening. One male passenger was transported by South Shore Fire Department to Ascension All Saints, 3801 Spring St.
The other vehicle was a 2019 Genesis G70 in a ditch north of the other vehicle operated by a lone female. The operator was Gabriela Garcia, 27, of Kenosha who is accused of operating the vehicle while intoxicated.
According to the investigation, Garcia exited I-94, failed to obey traffic signals and right of way and struck the Hyundai in the rear.
Garcia was transported the Racine County Jail on pending charges.
The on-ramp to I-94 was temporarily shu tdown. Both vehicles were towed due to heavy damage. The incident is still under investigation.
