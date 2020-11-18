 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenosha woman dies weeks after crash with dump truck on Highway 32
0 comments
alert top story

Kenosha woman dies weeks after crash with dump truck on Highway 32

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Highway 32 crash

A woman was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa on the morning of Oct. 27 after a serious crash on Highway 32. The woman, Latasha Guthrie, has since died due to her injuries.

 Caledonia Police Department Facebook

CALEDONIA — A 45-year-old woman has died weeks after a motor vehicle crash with a semi-dump truck on Highway 32, according to the Caledonia Police Department.

On Tuesday, the Caledonia Police Department said that it had been notified by the Racine County Medical Examiner's Office that the woman, identified as Latasha Guthrie of Kenosha, had died due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash occurred three weeks prior, on the morning of Oct. 27, on Highway 32 (Douglas Avenue) between Six Mile Road and Seven Mile Road.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

When officers arrived on scene at around 9 a.m. that day, they reported finding Guthrie unconscious and trapped inside her vehicle — a Hyundai Accent — with serious injuries. Her Hyundai had collided with a semi-dump truck, the driver of which police said was cooperating with the investigation.

Guthrie was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa after being extricated that day.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine: Man allegedly shot someone after being admonished for flashing gun
Crime and Courts

Racine: Man allegedly shot someone after being admonished for flashing gun

A Chicago man has been accused of a Friday afternoon shooting in the parking lot of the Neighborhood Pantry convenience store/gas station. The shooting, according to law enforcement, occurred after the man who was shot admonished the suspect for flashing his firearm, after which the suspect retaliated by shooting the other man in broad daylight with multiple witnesses.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News