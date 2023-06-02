ROCHESTER — A Kenosha woman has been charged with a sixth OWI offense.

Ann Marie Baldwin, 58, was charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (sixth offense) and operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, and misdemeanor counts of operate motor vehicle while revoked and failure to install ignition interlock device.

According to a criminal complaint, on May 26 an officer was sent to the 2900 block of Maple Road after a report that a woman told a Lyft driver she needed help.

Officers were not able to find the woman, but a man reportedly said that Baldwin had left the residence in his truck without his consent and that she appeared to be intoxicated.

The truck was found in Waukesha County between River Road and Kelsey Drive.

According to the complaint, when Baldwin got out of the truck, she appeared to be unsteady on her feet.

Officers learned that Baldwin license had been revoked because of previous OWI convictions.

Inside the truck, officers reportedly found a partially consumed bottle of alcohol.

According to the complaint, Baldwin submitted to a preliminary breath test, which reportedly showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.421, more than five times the legal limit.

Baldwin was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 30, 2023 Today's mugshots: May 30 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Keenan E. McCarty Keenan E. McCarty, Chicago, Illinois, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct, criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments). Kevin R. Suominen Kevin R. Suominen, 3000 block of 94th Street, Sturtevant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, possession of a firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer. Michael A. Green Michael A. Green, 100 block of Seventh Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments). Ricardo Aguirre Ricardo Aguirre, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), possession of THC. Ann Marie Baldwin Ann Marie Baldwin, 5500 block of Washington Road, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device. Kelly L. Castro Kelly L. Castro, 1100 block of Metron Court, Racine, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct. Christopher J. Ferguson NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Christopher J. Ferguson, 500 block of Shelbourne Court, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling. Wesley J. Griffin Wesley J. Griffin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC. Mauriece W. Krueger NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Mauriece W. Krueger, 1700 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, theft of movable property (special facts), carrying a concealed weapon. Andres Mendoza-Gonzalez NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Andres Mendoza-Gonzalez, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal 200 grams), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked.