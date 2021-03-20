Kenosha woman arrested, may receive fourth OWI charge after highway traffic stop

A Kenosha woman has been arrested and may receive her fourth OWI charge after a traffic stop just off Interstate 94 on Friday, according to a Wisconsin State Patrol news release.

At 1:04 p.m. Friday, a trooper stopped a vehicle for exiting I-94 southbound at a restricted access gate at the Racine Safety and Weight Enforcement Facility near Highway G. An odor of intoxicants led the trooper to conduct a field sobriety test.

After refusing the testing, Dorothy Ann Parker, 30, was arrested for operating while intoxicated, fourth offense, a felony. A warrant was obtained after Parker refused to submit to the chemical test.

Parker had a dog in her vehicle that was turned over to a relative, according to the news release.

Parker is being held at the Racine County Jail for the charges, along with a probation hold through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

