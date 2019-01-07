Try 1 month for 99¢
State Patrol News

RACINE COUNTY — A Kenosha woman was arrested Sunday after she was reportedly caught driving drunk with a child in her vehicle.

Samanda E. Day, 31, of Kenosha, was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post for her alleged second OWI charge, with one child in her vehicle under the age of 16, according to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation news release. 

At 7:36 p.m. Sunday, a trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol-Waukesha Post, stopped a 2017 Chevrolet passenger van on Interstate 94 south of Highway 20 that was traveling south for a driving complaint.

Day was given field sobriety testing, which the release states indicated Day was reportedly operating under the influence. A 12-year-old child was also found in the vehicle's passenger seat. The release did not indicate the relationship between Day and the child. 

Day was taken to the local hospital for a legal blood draw and released to a responsible party. The child was released to the custody of family members.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments