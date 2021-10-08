Kenosha woman allegedly stole clothes, kicked an officer in the knee

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kenosha woman allegedly stole clothes from Walmart, 3049 S. Oakes Road, and kicked an officer in the knee.

Taveena T. Evans, 42, of the 3500 block of 50th Street, Kenosha, was charged with a felony count of battery to a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of retail theft intentionally taking less than or equal to $500 and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, an officer was sent to the Oakes Road Walmart for a theft in progress.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the Loss Prevention Officer, who said that Evans had taken bras off their hangers and concealed them in her bag. She had paid for a few items but attempted to steal several items. The items found in her bag were two shirts, two jeans, four bras, two sweatpants and two leggings with a total cost of $166.43.

Evans was taken to a hospital, then to the jail. While at the hospital, she began swearing at patients and staff. While in a room, she became violent and was knocking down chairs. An officer tried to contain her and she kicked him in his right knee.