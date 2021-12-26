Kenosha woman allegedly stole car, got into accident, kicked an officer

STURTEVANT — A Kenosha woman allegedly stole a car in Milwaukee and got into a car accident, then kicked an officer after fleeing on foot.

Shiquisha M. Hampton, 28, of the 6600 block of 24th Avenue, was charged with a felony count of battery to a law enforcement officer, 10 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of operating while under the influence, third offense, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and hit and run of an attended vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, an officer was sent to the intersection of Durand Avenue (Highway 11) and Willow Road for a two-car crash between a white Dodge and a blue Toyota.

An officer spoke to the two people in the Dodge and they explained that they were hit by the blue Toyota. The driver then got out of the car and fled on foot. They described the driver of the Toyota, later identified as Hampton, and said that she ran into a gas station in the 8000 block of Durand.

Officers went to the gas station and learned Hampton was hiding in a locked bathroom. They entered the bathroom and Hampton reportedly tried to flee. She screamed and reportedly kicked an officer. She allegedly had a pipe that was used to ingest narcotics. Officers later learned the car she was driving was stolen in Milwaukee.

Hampton had an adjourned initial appearance on Dec. 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.