RACINE — A Kenosha woman is accused of trying to run over a man in a parking lot before crashing her vehicle into a ditch.

Alexis N. Avitia-Darden, 22, of the 1300 block of 30th Avenue, was charged with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, at 12:01 p.m. Feb. 10, an officer was sent to Burlington Graphics at 2600 Chicory Road after a report of vehicle in a ditch.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a witness who reportedly said he saw a vehicle deliberately swerve off the road and into a ditch as if attempting to hit a man.

The officer then spoke with the man who reportedly said that he and Avitia-Darden were arguing while in the vehicle, and that he decided to get out of the car to separate himself from Avitia-Darden and a child who was in the backseat.

According to the complaint, Avitia-Darden go off the road near the south entrance of the parking lot tried to hit the man several times, before becoming stuck in the ditch.

Avitia-Darden was given a $5,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

